Patriots Rumors: Kendrick Bourne Interests 'Multiple Teams' at NFL Trade Deadline

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has garnered interest from "multiple teams," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported the Pats "have been inclined to keep him" but added the veteran pass-catcher "would welcome a change in uniform due to declining opportunities."

Bourne enjoyed a career year in 2021, finishing with 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. As Fowler referenced in his report, the 27-year-old's usage has fallen off in 2022, though.

Through six games, Bourne has caught 11 passes for 156 yards. He had just one target in each of the Patriots' last two games.

A toe injury was at least to blame for him only logging four offensive snaps in Sunday's 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Still, you can't blame Bourne for feeling like he has fallen out of favor and needs a change of scenery.

The arrival of second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton means he could fall further down the pecking order as well. Thornton, who opened the season on injured reserve, had four catches for 37 yards and one touchdown against the Browns. He also ran for 16 yards and one score on three carries.

For teams in need of receiver help, a healthy Bourne is an attractive trade candidate. He's a solid secondary option, and he has a relatively modest $6.4 million salary cap hit for 2022 and a $6.9 million hit for 2023.

From the Patriots' side, there's little reason not to explore what you can get in return for a player who may not be valued all that highly by the coaching staff.

Bourne's trade value will hinge partially on the status of his toe. The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan reported Monday the injury "doesn't seem that serious."

Still, any suitors might be inclined to wait until closer to the Nov. 1 trade deadline to aggressively pursue a deal if he's going to miss any time. And if the injury is bad enough, one presumes it could scuttle negotiations altogether.