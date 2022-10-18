Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All PositionsOctober 18, 2022
There are still 12 weeks to go in the 2022 NFL season. So struggling teams have plenty of time to turn things around and potentially make a push to the playoffs. Fantasy managers don't have quite as much time.
Most fantasy leagues have a 14-week regular season. That means after Week 7, they'll already be at the halfway point. So if you're the manager of a struggling fantasy team, it's time to get things going in the right direction. That means setting the best possible lineup each week moving forward and paying attention to the top matchups.
Here are positional rankings for Week 7, along with a look at some of the best matchups of the week.
Quarterback
1. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (vs. CLE)
2. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert (vs. SEA)
3. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (at SF)
4. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (vs. ATL)
5. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (at WAS)
6. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (vs. NO)
7. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (vs. DET)
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (at CAR)
9. Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith (at LAC)
10. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson (vs. NYJ)
Top Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (vs. ATL)
After a slow start to the season, Burrow has been heating up in recent weeks. He had his best showing of the year thus far in Week 6, when he passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bengals' road win over the Saints.
Now, Cincinnati is set for a Week 7 home matchup against Atlanta, which is giving up the second-most passing yards per game in the NFL (281.2). The Bengals will be favored to win, and Burrow should help them build a large early advantage.
Burrow hasn't had back-to-back 300-yard passing games yet this season, but that could change on Sunday. Expect him to air it out consistently on a big day for Cincinnati's passing attack.
Running Back
1. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (at JAX)
2. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (vs. SEA)
3. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb (at BAL)
4. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (vs. TB)
5. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (vs. IND)
6. Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (at LAC)
7. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (at TEN)
8. Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce (at LV)
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette (at CAR)
10. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (at ARI)
Top Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette (at CAR)
The Buccaneers need to get back on track after falling to 3-3 with a loss to the Steelers last week. There may be no better way for them to do that than by leaning heavily on Fournette in a favorable matchup against the Panthers.
Carolina, which is an NFL-worst 1-5 this season, is allowing 133.3 rushing yards per game, seventh-most in the league. Meanwhile, Fournette has scored four touchdowns over the past three weeks after he was kept out of the end zone over Tampa Bay's first three games of the year.
Fournette should keep rolling, as he should be in a great position to notch his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 1. The Panthers won't be able to contain him, and the Bucs will keep feeding him once they build an early lead.
Wide Receiver
1. Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams (vs. HOU)
2. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (vs. ATL)
3. Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (vs. PIT)
4. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (vs. KC)
5. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (vs. DET)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (at CAR)
7. Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (vs. NYJ)
8. New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave (at ARI)
9. Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (vs. SEA)
10. Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper (at BAL)
Top Matchup: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (vs. PIT)
It's tough for any defense to try to contain Hill. But the Steelers are allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season (per NFL.com), so they're likely going to struggle quite a bit against the Dolphins' top playmaker.
Miami could be getting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from injury, and that should help Hill put up big numbers in this matchup. Although Hill has been doing that no matter who has been under center for the Dolphins, as he leads the NFL with 701 receiving yards.
However, Hill has only two touchdowns, both of which came in a Week 2 win in Baltimore. Perhaps this week's favorable matchup will allow him to get back into the end zone.
Tight End
1. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews (vs. CLE)
2. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (at SF)
3. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle (vs. KC)
4. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller (vs. HOU)
5. Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (vs. NO)
6. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (at DAL)
7. Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan (at WAS)
8. Los Angeles Chargers TE Gerald Everett (vs. SEA)
9. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (at CIN)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (at MIA)
Top Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers TE Gerald Everett (vs. SEA)
This should be a great opportunity for Everett to get back on track. Over the past two weeks, he's been held to six catches for 31 yards with no touchdowns, so he hasn't been helpful in fantasy lineups.
But no team in the league is allowing more fantasy points to tight ends than the Seahawks (per NFL.com). So Everett should be a sizable part of the Chargers' offensive game plan as they look to continue their strong start to the season.
If Everett isn't a factor in this matchup, then fantasy managers likely won't be able to trust him as a starting option moving forward.