Baker Mayfield Will Have to Compete for Panthers QB Job After Injury, Per Steve Wilks

John McCoy/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn't commit to Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback once Mayfield recovers from a high ankle sprain.

"I can't give you that answer," he told reporters Monday. "But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday."

With Mayfield and Sam Darnold unavailable, PJ Walker got the start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. He finished 10-of-16 for 60 yards before getting evaluated for a concussion. Jacob Eason took over and went 3-of-5 for 59 yards and an interception in his limited cameo.

The easiest way to sum up Carolina's QB situation is pointing to how DJ Moore struggled to name Eason when listing off all of the possible options.

Mayfield is arguably the best of the bunch, which is less an endorsement of the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and more an indictment of the quarterback room.

Coming into the 2022 campaign, you could talk yourself into the idea of Mayfield rebounding. He had offseason shoulder surgery to address an injury that dogged him throughout 2021, and his trade to the Panthers presented him with a fresh start.

Unfortunately for Carolina, the 27-year-old continues to go backward. He has thrown for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions through five games. His 192.4 yards per game are on pace to be a career low, and he's last in QBR (15.5) on ESPN.com.

You'd expect Mayfield to run the offense again once he gets the green light from the team's doctors. The fact you can't say that with 100 percent certainty tells you how his season is unfolding.