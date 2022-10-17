Skylar Diggins-Smith Announces She, Husband Daniel Are Expecting 2nd Child in IG Post

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith announced Monday she and her husband, Daniel, are expecting their second child.

Diggins-Smith gave birth to their first child in April 2019. She later said she played the entire 2018 WNBA season while pregnant, a year that saw her average 17.9 points and 6.2 assists in 34.1 minutes per game. The 32-year-old missed the 2019 season while recovering from her pregnancy.

Her status for 2023 remains unclear. She's signed with the Mercury for one more year and is due to earn $234,350.

Diggins-Smith, who had criticized what she felt had been a lack of support from the Dallas Wings during her first pregnancy, told ESPN's M.A. Voepel in November 2019 that she wanted to address that concern with the new collective bargaining agreement.

"I've already reached out to a few moms," she said. "As we negotiate with the CBA, how can we improve things? It's about prioritization; we can't have everything. But I'm going to bring that portion to the table because I'm a mom."

The WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association signed an eight-year CBA in January 2020. As part of the wide-ranging pact, players became entitled to collect their full salary while on maternity leave. They can also collect a $5,000 stipend for child care and receive "workplace accommodations that provide a comfortable, safe and private place for nursing mothers."