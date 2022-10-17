Patrick Mahomes Says Rivalry With Josh Allen Not Yet on Brady-Manning Level

Icon Sportswire

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have already faced each other in multiple memorable matchups, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback believes they have a long way to go to catch up to the Tom Brady and Peyton Manning rivalry.

"We're two guys that love to compete, we love to go out there and try to find a way to will our team to win," Mahomes said during an appearance on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio.

"The Brady-Manning [comparisons], we've still got a long ways to go. Brady-Manning didn't become Brady-Manning until they were kind of towards the latter part of their careers because they had already won so many championships and MVPs and everything like that."

Mahomes, 27, and Allen, 26, are arguably the two best quarterbacks in the league and are poised to be in that position for years to come.

They faced each other Sunday with Allen's Buffalo Bills emerging with a 24-20 victory. Allen capped off a 12-play, 76-yard drive—that included him hurdling a defender as a runner—with a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with just more than one minute remaining, and Mahomes threw an interception on the ensuing possession.

Yet Buffalo would surely trade the most recent win for last season's AFC divisional round playoff game.

It seemed like Allen threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Gabe Davis with 13 seconds remaining in that one, but 13 seconds was enough time for Mahomes to move into field-goal range to force overtime.

Kansas City won the coin toss and scored a touchdown on the first possession of the extra period, ending one of the best playoff games in recent history and perhaps setting the stage for a postseason rivalry for years to come.

Still, the Brady-Manning rivalry is a lot to live up to.

Brady went 11-6 in his career against his counterpart, although Manning enjoyed a 3-2 advantage in five playoff meetings. There have been 21 Super Bowls since Brady's first appearance, and 14 have featured one of the two legends.

Allen is yet to reach the Super Bowl, while Mahomes has two appearances and one ring.

They will both surely compete for more Lombardi Trophies in the future, but it will take a sustained run of success to come anywhere near where Brady and Manning were at their peaks.