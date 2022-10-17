McCarthy: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Expected to Be Cleared from Thumb Injury by Tuesday

McCarthy: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Expected to Be Cleared from Thumb Injury by TuesdayOctober 17, 2022
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Dak Prescott will return to practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
"The anticipation is for Dak to be cleared today or tomorrow," he told reporters. "And then he'll return to practice on Wednesday."
McCarthy added that Prescott's status for Sunday remains unclear:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy later used word “if” about Dak Prescott playing Sunday, adding some conditionality based on how he looks this week. “We’ve got to get the timing” down. That is where he’ll be evaluated before deciding if he starts vs. Lions. Will throw Tuesday. <a href="https://t.co/xX1aW7Z0tM">pic.twitter.com/xX1aW7Z0tM</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.