DeSean Jackson Scheduled to Visit Ravens; WR Played for Rams, Raiders in 2021

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

DeSean Jackson's NFL career may not be over.

The veteran wide receiver remains a free agent and is yet to play a game this season, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and still wants to play at 35 years old.

There was a time when adding Jackson would have been a potentially season-altering move.

After all, he has three Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl title and five seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume. During his prime, he had the speed to blow past almost any cornerback in the league and was also a special teams weapon with his ability to flip the field with punt returns in critical moments.

Yet his last 1,000-yard campaign came in 2016 when he played for Washington. He played just three games in 2019 and five games in 2020 and didn't look like the same explosive playmaker he was in the past.

Jackson bounced back from a durability standpoint last year while appearing in 16 games for the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, but he was a secondary contributor with a combined 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Ravens have a need at the position with tight end Mark Andrews as the biggest threat in the aerial attack and perhaps an overreliance on Lamar Jackson's legs considering the quarterback is the only one on the team with more than 184 rushing yards.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley pointed out Rashod Bateman suffered a sprained left foot, only exacerbating the concern after the wide receivers combined for five catches for 45 yards during Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.

Baltimore has alternated wins and losses on the way to a 3-3 record this season and has a key stretch coming up with an AFC North clash against the Cleveland Browns before two challenging road games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Establishing more consistency at wide receiver could lead to more consistency in the win-loss column, and Jackson would provide proven depth even if he is no longer the same Pro Bowl game-changer he once was in the past.