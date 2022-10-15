NASCAR's Kurt Busch Won't Race Full-Time in 2023 After Suffering Concussion

Jeff Speer/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran driver Kurt Busch announced Saturday that he will not race again this season, nor will he run a full-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2023.

Busch made the announcement at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway and also released the following statement on Twitter:

The 44-year-old Busch suffered a concussion during qualifying at Pocono in July, causing him to miss the past 13 races. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Busch got choked up Saturday when recalling that doctors told him "it is best for me to shut it down."

The crash that caused Busch's injury was a routine accident that wouldn't normally impact the driver significantly. Alex Bowman suffered a concussion in a similar crash recently, causing NASCAR drivers to speak out against the design of the Next Gen car.

Busch did not fully retire from NASCAR on Saturday, as he said he could run "a select few races" in 2023 if he is cleared by doctors, but the end of his full-time career is also the end of an era in NASCAR.

According to Fryer, Busch was the last active Cup Series driver who raced against the legendary Dale Earnhardt before his untimely death, and he was also the last active driver to compete in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in 2004, called the Chase for the Cup.

Busch made his Cup Series debut in 2000 before becoming a full-time Cup Series driver in 2001. In just his fourth full Cup Series season in 2004, Busch won his first and only points championship while driving for Roush Racing.

He would finish 10th or better in the standings eight more times in his career, including a 10th-place finish with Chip Ganassi Racing just two seasons ago.

All told, Busch has won 34 Cup Series races in his career, while finishing in the top 10 on 339 occasions and securing 28 poles. Busch has also won five Xfinity Series races and four races in the Truck Series.

Prior to getting injured this season, Busch won at Kansas, which qualified him for the playoffs. He was unable to compete, though, and was replaced by Ty Gibbs.

Plans are already in place for Busch's No. 45 car with 23XI Racing next season. Tyler Reddick had been set to join the team in 2024, but he will join next season instead and drive the No. 45 Toyota.

Reddick was permitted to leave Richard Childress Racing one year earlier than originally planned since Busch's brother, Kyle Busch, signed on with RCR for the 2023 campaign.

Fellow NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing with basketball legend Michael Jordan, said Saturday that he hopes Busch will continue to be around the team and contribute however he can while still under contract through next season.