Commanders' Rivera on Snyder Report: 'I'm the F--king Guy' That Wanted Carson Wentz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera once again said that he was the person who advocated for Carson Wentz in a fiery exchange with reporters on Thursday night, after ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported earlier in the day that it was owner Daniel Snyder who pushed to trade for Wentz this offseason.

"Everybody keeps saying I didn't want anything to do with Carson," Rivera said in his postgame comments after Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears. "Well bulls--t. I'm the f--king guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, looked at the analytics, that watched the tape when we were freaking in Indianapolis, OK? And that's what pisses me off. Because the young man doesn't deserve to have that all the time."

