Carson Wentz Compared to Taysom Hill, Ripped on Twitter in Commanders' Win over Bears

Here's how bad Carson Wentz was in the Washington Commanders 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night: His best play of the night, and one of the key plays in the game, was... a block he threw for running back Brian Robinson.

In Wentz's defense, it was a hell of a block.

But still. He's the quarterback. It was the traditional quarterbacking things that Wentz didn't do very well on Thursday, finishing 12-of-22 for 99 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while taking three sacks. He also rushed twice for two yards.

And even on the game-winning touchdown drive, the Commanders took over on Chicago's six-yard line after a muffed punt and promptly ran the ball twice.

So really, the best thing you could say about Wentz—in an overall ugly game where he was clearly battling a sore hand after taking a hit—was that he didn't have the one major gaffe that blew the whole thing.

Granted, folks on social media had more creative things to say about his evening than that:

Ultimately, a win's a win, and the 2-4 Commanders desperately needed one, especially amidst another tumultuous week (in what has seemed like a decade of them).

When head coach Ron Rivera was asked about what separated the Commanders this season from the rest of the NFC East—a combined 13-2 to start the year—he answered "quarterback."

The point he was trying to make, apparently, was that the other quarterbacks in the division weren't adjusting to new teams and schemes like Wentz has had to do this season. You know, those well-established superstars like Daniel Jones and Cooper Rush.

But after Thursday's performance—win or not—it's hard to argue that Wentz isn't at least partially holding this team back. There are plenty of other issues at every level of the organization, but Wentz was poor against the Bears.

This time, it didn't cost Washington. But it has in the past, and if his level of play doesn't improve, it will in the future.