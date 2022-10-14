X

    Carson Wentz Compared to Taysom Hill, Ripped on Twitter in Commanders' Win over Bears

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Here's how bad Carson Wentz was in the Washington Commanders 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night: His best play of the night, and one of the key plays in the game, was... a block he threw for running back Brian Robinson.

    In Wentz's defense, it was a hell of a block.

    NFL @NFL

    Carson Wentz the offensive lineman 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/cj_wentz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cj_wentz</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WASvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WASvsCHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS">https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/vunS4S2B7e">pic.twitter.com/vunS4S2B7e</a>

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Well Washington needs to put Carson Wentz at OL.

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Maybe Wentz is a fullback?

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Wentz could be the next Taysom Hill

    Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB

    That block was Wentz's best play of the night by a country mile

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Carson Wentz pancake block on Roquan Smith is the best (only?) highlight of this game.

    But still. He's the quarterback. It was the traditional quarterbacking things that Wentz didn't do very well on Thursday, finishing 12-of-22 for 99 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while taking three sacks. He also rushed twice for two yards.

    And even on the game-winning touchdown drive, the Commanders took over on Chicago's six-yard line after a muffed punt and promptly ran the ball twice.

    So really, the best thing you could say about Wentz—in an overall ugly game where he was clearly battling a sore hand after taking a hit—was that he didn't have the one major gaffe that blew the whole thing.

    Granted, folks on social media had more creative things to say about his evening than that:

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    People who said it will deny it now but the most common reaction to the Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts was, "What a waste of a draft pick! They already have Carson Wentz!"

    Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeeg_

    Howie Roseman has made some great moves since the end of the 2020 season. <br><br>Getting a 1st-rounder for Carson Wentz was his best one.

    Patrick Daugherty @RotoPat

    Carson Wentz 1st-and-goal from the 10 is a bomb defuser emphasizing to his subordinate "if he so much as nicks one wrong wire, this entire place blows"

    Sarah York @thesarahyork

    Imagine being Dan Marino watching this game knowing Carson Wentz has a super bowl ring

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Justin Fields vs Carson Wentz in a battle of two QBs who just love getting sacked.

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    If Wentz can't handle the Bears' blitzes, what is Wink Martindale gonna do to him?

    Ultimately, a win's a win, and the 2-4 Commanders desperately needed one, especially amidst another tumultuous week (in what has seemed like a decade of them).

    When head coach Ron Rivera was asked about what separated the Commanders this season from the rest of the NFC East—a combined 13-2 to start the year—he answered "quarterback."

    The point he was trying to make, apparently, was that the other quarterbacks in the division weren't adjusting to new teams and schemes like Wentz has had to do this season. You know, those well-established superstars like Daniel Jones and Cooper Rush.

    But after Thursday's performance—win or not—it's hard to argue that Wentz isn't at least partially holding this team back. There are plenty of other issues at every level of the organization, but Wentz was poor against the Bears.

    This time, it didn't cost Washington. But it has in the past, and if his level of play doesn't improve, it will in the future.

