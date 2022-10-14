X

    NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 13: Dante Pettis #18 and Cole Kmet #85 of the Chicago Bears celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it.

    Competent quarterback play? Nope.

    Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one.

    It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a touchdown.

    When Justin Fields hit Dante Pettis on a 40-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, it marked the first time since Week 4 that a touchdown was scored during a Thursday night game.

    Commanders running back Brian Robinson would score a fourth-quarter touchdown to cap off the barnburner 12-7 Washington victory—giving us a whopping two touchdowns if you're keeping track at home—but the social media focus was on the first score that ended the drought.

    ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna

    Justin Fields has ended the TNF touchdown drought!!! Give him a gold jacket now

    Tommy Maroon Sports @tmaroonsports

    I’m surprised Al Michaels didn’t say “Do you believe in miracles?!” after that TD that ended the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNF</a> drought

    Chris Fowler @cbfowler

    TOUCHDOWN! TOUCHDOWN! TOUCHDOWN BEARS! Thursday night drought ends at 6 quarters. Can I get an amen? 🙏🏼

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    DANTE PETTIS BREAKS THE TD DROUGHT 🙏<br><br>anytime TD ➡️ +900 <br>to score the first TD ➡️ +3100<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a>) <a href="https://t.co/kyNVPXesQj">pic.twitter.com/kyNVPXesQj</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    QBs in the last 2 TNF games: <br><br>5 — INT<br>1 — TD <a href="https://t.co/LunW3KEU5y">pic.twitter.com/LunW3KEU5y</a>

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    a team after scoring a TD on TNF <a href="https://t.co/5AJir7loAb">pic.twitter.com/5AJir7loAb</a>

    Jay Scott Smith @JayScottSmith

    I know that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNF</a> is supposed to be on Amazon <a href="https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrimeVideo</a> , but these last 2 weeks are more like someone ordered the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> on Wish.

    Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs @lt4kicks

    Thursday Night Games on Amazon have no end zones. 🤦🏻‍♂️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNFonPrime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNFonPrime</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNF</a> <a href="https://t.co/JHTCWqcSI5">pic.twitter.com/JHTCWqcSI5</a>

    The Bears continued to produce stellar yardage on the ground, totaling 238 yards on 6.4 yards per attempt, but continually made unforced errors that handed the game to Washington. Chicago turned the ball over on downs three times, Fields threw an interception, and Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt that set up the Commanders' game-winning touchdown.

    Washington, which we again remind you won this game, got a total of 99 passing yards from Carson Wentz.

    If you're hoping these dreary Thursday night matchups are just a two-week blip, it's not looking too great. The remainder of the TNF schedule features just three games (Ravens-Buccaneers, Titans-Packers and Cowboys-Titans) between teams with winning records heading into Week 6.

    We may not see another six-quarter touchdown drought, but this is not looking like a best-of-the-best slate of games for Amazon's first year with exclusive TNF rights.

    Don't worry, though. We'll all still be watching and tweeting along in good fun.

