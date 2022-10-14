NHL Position Rankings for the 2022-2023 Season: Center

1 of 10

Las Vegas' Jack Eichel (Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)

There are a lot of outstanding centers across the NHL, and we could’ve made this a virtually endless ranking. But we had to draw a line somewhere, and these outstanding centers all qualify for recognition…just not enough to get even more written about them.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Had it not been for a neck injury and enough time away to fall out of view for a bit, Eichel would be a top-10 center. His speed, hands and shot are all elite. He’s primed for a big season in Vegas and to make us look dumb for putting him here.

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes score a lot of goals, and Aho is a major reason they’ve broken out the past few years and are a Stanley Cup contender. His goal scoring is consistent year to year, and he makes his wingers better.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames

It was tough to leave Huberdeau out of all of our rankings, but he’s caught in the bind of being listed as a center but playing almost exclusively on the left wing throughout his career. He’s piled up 415 points the past five seasons with the Panthers, and he’s likely to continue scoring at that pace in Calgary. If we did ‘tweener rankings, he’d be No. 1 with a bullet.

Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

The 2019 Conn Smythe winner is everything you want from a centerman. He scores, he’s excellent on defense and he wins tons of faceoffs. Considering this is a contract year, he could push his way into the top 10 by season's end.



Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

Kadri has always been a strong player and an equally skilled agitator, but when he put it all together for the Colorado Avalanche during their Stanley Cup run last season, everyone had to respect his abilities. He can score, he’s quick and he’s capable of throwing opposing players off their game in an instant.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

The Rangers' top center has become a dynamite performer on Broadway, capable of scoring highlight-reel goals and setting up others for their own. While Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider draw most of the attention, it’s Zibanejad making it all work across the ice on the sly.