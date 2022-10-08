NHL Position Rankings for the 2022-23 Season: Right Wings

NHL Position Rankings for the 2022-23 Season: Right WingsOctober 8, 2022
When you think of guys who hawk goals on the right wing, chances are your mind goes to some of the most dynamic goal scorers and players who could pile up points. Jaromír Jágr, Gordie Howe, Brett Hull, Teemu Selänne: They are just some of the names on the all-time list, and you could win any bar argument over who is the best among them. To make it on the right side of the ice, you must score goals, be able to set up your teammates at will or both.
Thankfully, the current-day NHL is teeming with incredible right wingers.
Search through the past 10 years of Stanley Cup champions and runners-up, and you'll find at least one right wing who played a key role. You'll also find a few of those guys in our rankings of the top 10 rights wings in the NHL.
We'll be doing this the way we've already approaches rankings for goalies, defensemen, and left wings. The field is deep and loaded, which will assuredly cause consternation among the masses. We know your favorite player is great at that position, one of the best in the world in fact. We may have just picked out a few more ahead of him.
Just like we did with left wings, we're using NHL.com's designation of who is a right wing. The league knows best even though sometimes we think we know better, so if you disagree with that, please send word to Gary Bettman about it.
Who's No. 1? You'll see…but make sure to voice your opinions in the comments because we could be here for hours arguing about it.
10. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander has piled up points in Toronto about as high as the number of trade rumors about him over the years.
In six-plus seasons, Nylander has 343 points over 439 games. He's a fast and agile skater who has a knack for winding up in the right place on the ice to pop goals or just be in the correct position to set up his linemates.
Early on in his career, he was a fixture on a line with Auston Matthews, but in the past three seasons, he's been mostly with John Tavares or Alex Kerfoot after virtually switching spots with Mitchell Marner. It hasn’t slowed down Nylander’s ability to load up on points.
Since making the switch to playing with Tavares during the 2019-20 season, Nylander went on to post his best goal-scoring season in 2021-22 with 34. Heck, he had 31 in 2019-20 while splitting time between Matthews and Tavares, but Nylander turned up his playmaking game last season with career highs in assists (46) and points (80). He's an outstanding player and a solid winger. Who knows, maybe he'll be a great center too.
9. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
Throughout his career, Blake Wheeler has been a guy who has flown under the radar.
Blame that on playing for Atlanta/Winnipeg if you want to (it's probably fair to do that anyhow), but Wheeler has consistently been a top scorer since he made his debut with Boston.
Since his first season in 2008-09, Wheeler ranks 11th in scoring with 867 points. What's more remarkable is he's never had a 30-goal season. His career high came in 2013-14 when he potted 28. Despite being a right winger, Wheeler has been an exceptional assist man for the Jets, particularly in 2017-18 and 2018-19, when he had 91 points in each campaign with 68 and 71 assists in those seasons, respectively.
Building an entire career out of being so consistent in scoring is what Wheeler has done. He’s scored 0.77 points per game or better in each year since 2011-12 and scored at a 0.92 points-per-game clip in each of the past three seasons. It’s the kind of production you can set your clock by and a big reason why he's been the leader in Winnipeg for so long.
8. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
There are a handful of scorers whose blazing shot lives up to the hype and then some. Vladimir Tarasenko's laser-beam wrist shots and booming slap shots fit the bill.
In Tarasenko's first seven seasons, he popped 211 goals in 497 games (0.42 per contest). He scored 33 or more in five straight campaigns, topping out with 40 in 2015-16. His shot and his agility made him prolific at scoring. But things took a terrible turn thanks to shoulder problems.
Tarasenko has had three shoulder surgeries since April 2018, which held him to 34 games over the last two seasons. Some thought he wouldn’t have his best weapon available to him ever again.
Tarasenko asked for a trade out of St. Louis in the summer of 2021 because of the way the team handled his surgeries in 2018 and 2019, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. But the Blues didn't budge.
In 2021-22, Tarasenko came back in a big way with 34 goals and career highs in assists (48) and points (82). At 30 years old, he gives the Blues ability to break out their goal-scoring wizard with the howitzer of a shot.
7. Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators
You've heard the story by now about Alex DeBrincat, the player everyone passed on in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft whom the Chicago Blackhawks happily selected with their first pick that year at 39th overall in the second round.
Since then, all DeBrincat has done is haunted every team that selected someone else. Of the players taken in that draft, DeBrincat is third in goals behind Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine, and he's fourth in points behind those two and Matthew Tkachuk.
Twice in his five NHL seasons, DeBrincat has scored 41 goals (2018-19 and 2021-22), and he had more than 70 points in both of those seasons as well. In 368 games, he's scored 160 goals (0.43 per contest) and been nearly a point-per-game player (0.83).
What makes it more remarkable is that the reason many teams passed on him is why he’s had so much success. At 5’7” and 165 pounds, DeBrincat is not the typical size for a big-scoring winger. Taking a page out of Johnny Gaudreau's and Martin St. Louis' playbooks has served him well, and the Ottawa Senators hope that continues with them this season.
6. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Playing in Vegas has become a high-stress situation quickly, but Mark Stone makes the game look so easy on both ends of the ice that it feels like home cooking.
Stone has scored 20-plus goals and 60 points in seven of the last eight seasons, and he had 33 during the 2018-19 campaign when he was traded from Ottawa to Vegas. A back injury held Stone to 37 games in 2021-22, and perhaps it’s not a coincidence the Golden Knights missed out on the playoffs for the first time in his absence.
Stone's offensive consistency is matched by his strength as a defender. He's very good at taking the puck away, and he's a positive possession player at five-on-five (53.6 percent Corsi For). And since his regular-season debut in 2012-13, he has a 57 on-ice goals for percentage. Of players since then with 500 or more games played, he's 17th among all skaters and sixth among right wings. A good offense makes for a good defense, but good defending helps enhance it.
5. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Although Patrick Kane may be getting older, he's still a dangerous offensive threat from the right wing.
Kane’s career points per game of 1.07 are outstanding, but what's more impressive is he's far exceeded that rate over the past four seasons. At 33 years old in 2021-22, Kane had 92 points on what was a relatively poor Blackhawks team. Kane’s goal-scoring in the past has often overshadowed how good of a playmaker he is. While the goal-scoring has lightened up a little, his assist rates are as good as they’ve ever been.
Kane is up to 1,180 points in his career, fourth-best among American-born players, and Jeremy Roenick is next on the countdown with 36 points more than him. Kane will be 34 in November, and his contract is up after this season, which usually means a big campaign is ahead for most players.
Whether he finishes it in Chicago or not, Kane will ultimately be gunning for Mike Modano's spot as the all-time leading American scorer at 1,374. Since four of his top-five scoring seasons have come in the past seven campaigns, it would be hard to deny he can pass Modano in the not-too distant future.
4. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Some might think we have bias toward the Toronto Maple Leafs with a second right winger from their roster in the countdown.
But seriously, folks.
Many times, big scorers in the NHL are guys with big bodies, but Mitchell Marner (6'0", 181 lbs) proves that you don’t need to be a muscle mountain to pile up the points.
Through six seasons, Marner has been outstanding as a playmaker, and last year, he turned into a more dangerous goal scorer with a career high of 35. In 427 games, he's put up 455 points (1.07 per contest), and his points-per-game rates have improved nearly every season. Twice he's had 90-plus point campaigns (94 in 2018-19; 97 in 2021-22), and he's had between 60 and 70 points in each of the other four.
It would be easy enough to say Marner has Auston Matthews to thank for all that, but they’ve only been linemates for the past three seasons. Before that, Marner had a rotating crew of pivots between John Tavares, Patrick Marleau, Tyler Bozak and Nazem Kadri, and the offense flowed consistently and continually. That's not only the sign of an outstanding player but also an indication he's on a loaded offensive team.
But Marner isn't just along for the ride; he helps the Leafs offense roll on.
3. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
Being elite and reliable are two things any NHL team would love to have out of all its players, but only so many can do it. Mikko Rantanen is one of them.
In 408 career games, Rantanen has 408 points, 165 of them being goals. The nearly 26-year-old from Finland has made his name by being a threat to score or as a setup man. If left to himself, he'll make teams pay on his own, but in concert with his linemates (usually Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog), he has plenty of fire power with him in the rink.
What really stands out is the opposing team rarely has the puck when Rantanen is on the ice.
For the past six seasons (we'll exclude the nine games he played in 2015-16), his five-on-five Corsi For percentage is 53.8. In 52 games in 2020-21, he had an astounding 63.4 CF% and an expected-goal rate of 10.3 at five-on-five. He's a fancy stat darling, and he puts up the regular stats to keep all parties happy, nerdy and otherwise.
2. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
If you've ever been to Boston, you know the Bruins' home ice is close to Boston's North End, where Italian food is plentiful, but it's at the arena where Pasta is best.
Ever since David Pastrnak ascended to the top line in 2016-17, he's been a lights-out goal scorer, firing them home at a rate of 0.52 per contest. His point scoring has also been outstanding with 1.09 per game in those six seasons.
Twice Pastrnak has been a 40-goal scorer. He had a career-high 48 in 70 games in 2019-2020, and had that season not been shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, 50 goals would've nearly been certain.
Lining up with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand will make most players look good, but he helps lift them up as well. That trio has been one of the NHL's best scoring lines for years for a good reason, and Pastrnak is the goal hawk of the group. With this season being a contract year for 26-year-old Pastrnak, the 50-goal barrier might be in play again to really juice up his next deal.
1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
If there's one reason to knock on Nikita Kucherov, it's that injuries have rudely interrupted the past few seasons. Thankfully, he was able to return for the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, am I right?
Kucherov is dynamite on the ice. Not only is he an outstanding and consistent goal scorer (0.44 per game for his career), but he's also an incredible setup man. Sometimes teams will crowd the space of big goal scorers and make it harder for them to bury shots, but Kucherov uses that to his advantage to feed guys like Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos.
Consistency is where Kucherov really gets it done. For his career, he's averaged 1.10 points per game. It also helps to be a player who can make opponents pay dearly for taking a penalty. In eight seasons, he's scored 67 power-play goals, and if teams are going to allow him the room to bury a shot, he will. He has a career shooting percentage of 15.
He’s also a bit sneaky in shootouts. Finding different ways to give goalies fits should be commended.
