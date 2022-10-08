NHL Position Rankings for the 2022-23 Season: Right Wings

0 of 10

Mitch Marner has an edge or two on the right wing (Photo: Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

When you think of guys who hawk goals on the right wing, chances are your mind goes to some of the most dynamic goal scorers and players who could pile up points. Jaromír Jágr, Gordie Howe, Brett Hull, Teemu Selänne: They are just some of the names on the all-time list, and you could win any bar argument over who is the best among them. To make it on the right side of the ice, you must score goals, be able to set up your teammates at will or both.

Thankfully, the current-day NHL is teeming with incredible right wingers.

Search through the past 10 years of Stanley Cup champions and runners-up, and you'll find at least one right wing who played a key role. You'll also find a few of those guys in our rankings of the top 10 rights wings in the NHL.

We'll be doing this the way we've already approaches rankings for goalies, defensemen, and left wings. The field is deep and loaded, which will assuredly cause consternation among the masses. We know your favorite player is great at that position, one of the best in the world in fact. We may have just picked out a few more ahead of him.

Just like we did with left wings, we're using NHL.com's designation of who is a right wing. The league knows best even though sometimes we think we know better, so if you disagree with that, please send word to Gary Bettman about it.

Who's No. 1? You'll see…but make sure to voice your opinions in the comments because we could be here for hours arguing about it.