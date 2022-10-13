Fantasy Alert: Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. Reportedly Expected to Start vs. Bears

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is on track to start Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Robinson made his 2022 season debut in a 21-17 Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He missed Washington's first four games after he was shot twice during an attempted robbery in August.

