Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Dak Prescott's 'Got His Power Back' Amid Thumb Injury Rehab

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb told reporters that Dak Prescott has "got his power back" as the quarterback participated in a light throwing session Wednesday after suffering a fractured right thumb one month ago.

ESPN's Ed Werder provided the report:

Prescott has been out since suffering the injury during the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

Wednesday marked the first time Prescott threw to his receivers since the injury, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, who also relayed comments from a couple other receivers.

Prescott didn't officially get a full practice in, and he was labeled a DNP (did not practice) Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he wants Prescott to have a full week of practice before returning.

Ultimately, Prescott should be sidelined at least one more week, meaning Cooper Rush will get another start when the 4-1 Cowboys play the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

That game will go down on Sunday evening at 8:20 p.m. ET from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.