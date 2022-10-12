X

    Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Dak Prescott's 'Got His Power Back' Amid Thumb Injury Rehab

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 12, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb told reporters that Dak Prescott has "got his power back" as the quarterback participated in a light throwing session Wednesday after suffering a fractured right thumb one month ago.

    ESPN's Ed Werder provided the report:

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Dak Prescott assured reporters he has velocity on his throws and told us to ask his receivers to confirm. So I asked <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> WR CeeDee Lamb: “Physically, he’s got his power back. You feel it in every throw.’’ After another DNP, Prescott said he expects to do more tomorrow. <a href="https://t.co/2DnyscF9H5">pic.twitter.com/2DnyscF9H5</a>

    Prescott has been out since suffering the injury during the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

    Wednesday marked the first time Prescott threw to his receivers since the injury, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, who also relayed comments from a couple other receivers.

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he felt "great" throwing to receivers for first time since Sept. 11 thumb fracture. His WRs concur. Dennis Houston: "The same velocity. The same accuracy." Michael Gallup: "It was good to see him out there doing it. ...He'll be back out there soon."

    Prescott didn't officially get a full practice in, and he was labeled a DNP (did not practice) Wednesday.

    Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he wants Prescott to have a full week of practice before returning.

    Todd Archer @toddarcher

    Mike McCarthy has said he wants Dak Prescott to have a full week of practice before returning. “I think we’re still in the medical rehab phase,” McCarthy said. “So once he clears this phase and he’s fully activated, then I think that’s when we have our conversation.”

    Ultimately, Prescott should be sidelined at least one more week, meaning Cooper Rush will get another start when the 4-1 Cowboys play the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

    Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar

    "We are preparing for Cooper [Rush] to start against the Eagles."<br><br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> expect Dak Prescott to need at least another week (per MM)

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From NFL Now: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> QB Dak Prescott won't start this week because he's not fully healthy yet, and Cooper Rush's success has nothing to do with that. <a href="https://t.co/kzrSVSnISL">pic.twitter.com/kzrSVSnISL</a>

    That game will go down on Sunday evening at 8:20 p.m. ET from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

