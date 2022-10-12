Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Dak Prescott's 'Got His Power Back' Amid Thumb Injury Rehab

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Dak Prescott's 'Got His Power Back' Amid Thumb Injury RehabOctober 12, 2022
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb told reporters that Dak Prescott has "got his power back" as the quarterback participated in a light throwing session Wednesday after suffering a fractured right thumb one month ago.
ESPN's Ed Werder provided the report:
Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN
Dak Prescott assured reporters he has velocity on his throws and told us to ask his receivers to confirm. So I asked <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> WR CeeDee Lamb: “Physically, he’s got his power back. You feel it in every throw.’’ After another DNP, Prescott said he expects to do more tomorrow. <a href="https://t.co/2DnyscF9H5">pic.twitter.com/2DnyscF9H5</a>
Prescott has been out since suffering the injury during the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.
Wednesday marked the first time Prescott threw to his receivers since the injury, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, who also relayed comments from a couple other receivers.
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he felt "great" throwing to receivers for first time since Sept. 11 thumb fracture. His WRs concur. Dennis Houston: "The same velocity. The same accuracy." Michael Gallup: "It was good to see him out there doing it. ...He'll be back out there soon."
Prescott didn't officially get a full practice in, and he was labeled a DNP (did not practice) Wednesday.
Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he wants Prescott to have a full week of practice before returning.
Ultimately, Prescott should be sidelined at least one more week, meaning Cooper Rush will get another start when the 4-1 Cowboys play the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From NFL Now: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> QB Dak Prescott won't start this week because he's not fully healthy yet, and Cooper Rush's success has nothing to do with that. <a href="https://t.co/kzrSVSnISL">pic.twitter.com/kzrSVSnISL</a>
That game will go down on Sunday evening at 8:20 p.m. ET from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.