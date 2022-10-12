Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters to Purchase Major League Pickleball Expansion Team

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady has already made his mark as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Now he is reportedly trying his hand at pickleball.

According to Doug Greenberg of Front Office Sports, Brady is part of an ownership group that will purchase a Major League Pickleball expansion team. The team will join the league for the 2023 season and also counts six-time tennis Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters as part of that ownership group.

Brady may not even be the biggest name from other sports joining the pickleball push, as LeBron James is part of a group that purchased an expansion team and also includes Draymond Green and Kevin Love.

The league has plans to expand from 12 to 16 teams next season and features $2 million in prize money.

Brady already has seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards in the NFL, but a pickleball title as an owner would be another way to differentiate his resume from some of his fellow all-time greats.