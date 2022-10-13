Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 PlayersOctober 13, 2022
Did you know that for the absolutely wild price of zero dollars, you can continue scrolling down this article to read the latest, and greatest, fantasy football trade value chart on the Internet?
This sucker will give you a better idea of how to best construct trades. It will include a deeper dive on a few select players after the rankings. It is meant as a general guide with standard PPR scoring in mind, so keep the context of your own league rules and lineup constructions in mind.
You can't get this kind of value anywhere else. Speaking of values, any player not listed below has a value of one. Wow, incredible! An outrageous deal.
And as always, may the fantasy points be with you.
Trade Value: 15
1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Trade Value: 14
2. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Trade Value: 13
7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
8. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Trade Value: 12
9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
10. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 11
12. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
14. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
16. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
18. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Trade Value: 10
19. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
20. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
21. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
22. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
23. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Trade Value: 9
24. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
25. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
26. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
27. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
28. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
29. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 8
30. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
32. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
33. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
34. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
35. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
36. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
37. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 7
38. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
39. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals
40. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
41. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Trade Value: 6
42. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
43. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
44. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
45. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
47. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
48. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
49. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
50. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
51. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
52. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 5
53. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
54. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
55. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
56. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
57. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
58. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
59. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
60. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
61. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
62. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
63. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
64. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
65. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos
Trade Value: 4
66. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
67. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
68. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions
69. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
70. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
71. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
72. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
73. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
74. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens
75. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 3
76. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
77. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
78. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears
79. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders
80. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
81. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
82. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
83. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets
84. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
85. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders
86. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
87. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks
88. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
89. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trade Value: 2
90. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
91. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
92. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
93. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
94. Chase Edmonds, RB, Miami Dolphins
95. Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders
96. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
97. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
98. Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore Ravens
99. Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions
100. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Players rise and fall in value throughout the fantasy season. It's inevitable. After five weeks, let's take a closer look at some players climbing the ranks, and some of those sinking.
Derrick Henry is back. It would be hard to blame fantasy players who were concerned that he was perhaps on the wrong side of his prime after injury cost him over half the season last year, and he didn't crack double-digit fantasy points in standard PPR leagues in each of the first two weeks this year.
Henry is 28. He logged 321 touches in 2019 and 397 touches in 2020, and he had a whopping 219 carries through just eight games last year. Some concern that the workload had finally taken its toll, and was slowing Henry down, might have started creeping in.
Fear not. The Titans star has now posted three straight games with 23 or more fantasy points, rushing for over 100 yards in two of them with four total touchdowns during the stretch. He's had at least 20 carries in each contest.
It appears that the Henry train is still on track. And that means he is one of the most valuable players in fantasy football yet again.
Austin Ekeler is another player who has popped off of late, namely in the last two weeks, where he's scored five total touchdowns. That, by the way, is five more than he scored in the first three weeks. That level of touchdown production likely isn't sustainable, but his 39 touches in those games definitely is.
Just imagine what he would be doing if the Chargers kept his snap count higher:
Ekeler is locked and loaded as a RB1 value, and he is one of the five most valuable players in fantasy this season. Just as we all suspected he might be.
And then there are the fallers. Christian Kirk, where art thou?
Through the first three weeks, the Jaguars player caught 18 passes for 267 yards and three scores on 27 targets, coming down with 66 percent of the passes thrown his way. But in the past two games, he's caught just three passes for 71 yards on 12 targets, only managing to snag 25 percent of the passes meant for him.
That change in efficiency is hugely troubling for a player who looked as though he might threaten to crack the WR1 tier. Now, he's a questionable flex option. At this point, Kirk is worth holding onto for a potential resurgence, because any shot you had to sell high has gone the way of a Thanos snap.
We touched on Clyde Edwards-Helaire last week, warning of the high proportion of his value that was coming from touchdowns.
And wouldn't you know it, the one week he doesn't find pay dirt he managed just 6.5 fantasy points, receiving just 12 touches. His nine carries were one more than fellow backfield mate Jerick McKinnon received, but CEH turned them into just 15 yards, while McKinnon looked far more explosive and rushed for 53 yards.
He also got more snaps in total:
Edwards-Helaire's free fall hasn't happened yet. Tough to call that after just one dud of a week. But this is not a top-10 running back the rest of the way, despite his current ranking. You still have a chance to get great value for him—take it before he becomes a Kirk.