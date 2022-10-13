Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Did you know that for the absolutely wild price of zero dollars, you can continue scrolling down this article to read the latest, and greatest, fantasy football trade value chart on the Internet?

This sucker will give you a better idea of how to best construct trades. It will include a deeper dive on a few select players after the rankings. It is meant as a general guide with standard PPR scoring in mind, so keep the context of your own league rules and lineup constructions in mind.

You can't get this kind of value anywhere else. Speaking of values, any player not listed below has a value of one. Wow, incredible! An outrageous deal.

And as always, may the fantasy points be with you.

Trade Value: 15

1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Trade Value: 14

2. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Trade Value: 13

7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

8. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Trade Value: 12

9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

10. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Trade Value: 11

12. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

14. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

16. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

17. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

18. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Trade Value: 10

19. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

20. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

21. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

22. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

23. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Trade Value: 9

24. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

25. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

26. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

27. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

28. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

29. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Trade Value: 8

30. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

31. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

32. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

33. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

34. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

35. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

36. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

37. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers

Trade Value: 7

38. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

39. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

40. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

41. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Trade Value: 6

42. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

43. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

44. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

45. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

47. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

48. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

49. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

50. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

51. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

52. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 5

53. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

54. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

55. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

56. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

57. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

58. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

59. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

60. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

61. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

62. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

63. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

64. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

65. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos

Trade Value: 4

66. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

67. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

68. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

69. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

70. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

71. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

72. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

73. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

74. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

75. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

Trade Value: 3

76. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

77. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

78. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

79. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

80. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

81. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

82. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

83. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

84. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

85. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

86. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

87. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

88. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

89. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade Value: 2

90. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

91. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

92. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

93. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

94. Chase Edmonds, RB, Miami Dolphins

95. Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders

96. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

97. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

98. Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore Ravens

99. Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions

100. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Players rise and fall in value throughout the fantasy season. It's inevitable. After five weeks, let's take a closer look at some players climbing the ranks, and some of those sinking.

Derrick Henry is back. It would be hard to blame fantasy players who were concerned that he was perhaps on the wrong side of his prime after injury cost him over half the season last year, and he didn't crack double-digit fantasy points in standard PPR leagues in each of the first two weeks this year.

Henry is 28. He logged 321 touches in 2019 and 397 touches in 2020, and he had a whopping 219 carries through just eight games last year. Some concern that the workload had finally taken its toll, and was slowing Henry down, might have started creeping in.

Fear not. The Titans star has now posted three straight games with 23 or more fantasy points, rushing for over 100 yards in two of them with four total touchdowns during the stretch. He's had at least 20 carries in each contest.

It appears that the Henry train is still on track. And that means he is one of the most valuable players in fantasy football yet again.

Austin Ekeler is another player who has popped off of late, namely in the last two weeks, where he's scored five total touchdowns. That, by the way, is five more than he scored in the first three weeks. That level of touchdown production likely isn't sustainable, but his 39 touches in those games definitely is.

Just imagine what he would be doing if the Chargers kept his snap count higher:

Ekeler is locked and loaded as a RB1 value, and he is one of the five most valuable players in fantasy this season. Just as we all suspected he might be.

And then there are the fallers. Christian Kirk, where art thou?

Through the first three weeks, the Jaguars player caught 18 passes for 267 yards and three scores on 27 targets, coming down with 66 percent of the passes thrown his way. But in the past two games, he's caught just three passes for 71 yards on 12 targets, only managing to snag 25 percent of the passes meant for him.

That change in efficiency is hugely troubling for a player who looked as though he might threaten to crack the WR1 tier. Now, he's a questionable flex option. At this point, Kirk is worth holding onto for a potential resurgence, because any shot you had to sell high has gone the way of a Thanos snap.

We touched on Clyde Edwards-Helaire last week, warning of the high proportion of his value that was coming from touchdowns.

And wouldn't you know it, the one week he doesn't find pay dirt he managed just 6.5 fantasy points, receiving just 12 touches. His nine carries were one more than fellow backfield mate Jerick McKinnon received, but CEH turned them into just 15 yards, while McKinnon looked far more explosive and rushed for 53 yards.

He also got more snaps in total:

Edwards-Helaire's free fall hasn't happened yet. Tough to call that after just one dud of a week. But this is not a top-10 running back the rest of the way, despite his current ranking. You still have a chance to get great value for him—take it before he becomes a Kirk.