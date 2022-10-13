X

    Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 13, 2022

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before his game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 09, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
    Greg Fiume/Getty Images

    Did you know that for the absolutely wild price of zero dollars, you can continue scrolling down this article to read the latest, and greatest, fantasy football trade value chart on the Internet?

    This sucker will give you a better idea of how to best construct trades. It will include a deeper dive on a few select players after the rankings. It is meant as a general guide with standard PPR scoring in mind, so keep the context of your own league rules and lineup constructions in mind.

    You can't get this kind of value anywhere else. Speaking of values, any player not listed below has a value of one. Wow, incredible! An outrageous deal.

    And as always, may the fantasy points be with you.

    Trade Value: 15

    Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    Trade Value: 14

    2. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

    3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

    5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    Trade Value: 13

    7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    8. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    Trade Value: 12

    9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    10. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

    Trade Value: 11

    12. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    14. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

    15. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    16. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    17. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    18. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Trade Value: 10

    19. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    20. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    21. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    22. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    23. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

    Trade Value: 9

    24. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    25. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    26. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

    27. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    28. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    29. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    Trade Value: 8

    30. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    31. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

    32. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    33. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    34. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    35. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

    36. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

    37. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers

    Trade Value: 7

    38. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    39. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

    40. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    41. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

    Trade Value: 6

    42. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    43. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    44. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    45. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    46. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

    47. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

    48. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    49. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    50. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    51. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    52. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    Trade Value: 5

    53. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    54. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    55. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

    56. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    57. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

    58. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    59. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

    60. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    61. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    62. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    63. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    64. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    65. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos

    Trade Value: 4

    66. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    67. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    68. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

    69. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

    70. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    71. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    72. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

    73. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    74. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    75. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

    Trade Value: 3

    76. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    77. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

    78. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

    79. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

    80. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

    81. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

    82. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    83. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

    84. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

    85. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

    86. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    87. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

    88. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

    89. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Trade Value: 2

    90. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

    91. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    92. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    93. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

    94. Chase Edmonds, RB, Miami Dolphins

    95. Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders

    96. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

    97. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

    98. Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    99. Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions

    100. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    Players rise and fall in value throughout the fantasy season. It's inevitable. After five weeks, let's take a closer look at some players climbing the ranks, and some of those sinking.

    Derrick Henry is back. It would be hard to blame fantasy players who were concerned that he was perhaps on the wrong side of his prime after injury cost him over half the season last year, and he didn't crack double-digit fantasy points in standard PPR leagues in each of the first two weeks this year.

    Henry is 28. He logged 321 touches in 2019 and 397 touches in 2020, and he had a whopping 219 carries through just eight games last year. Some concern that the workload had finally taken its toll, and was slowing Henry down, might have started creeping in.

    Fear not. The Titans star has now posted three straight games with 23 or more fantasy points, rushing for over 100 yards in two of them with four total touchdowns during the stretch. He's had at least 20 carries in each contest.

    It appears that the Henry train is still on track. And that means he is one of the most valuable players in fantasy football yet again.

    Austin Ekeler is another player who has popped off of late, namely in the last two weeks, where he's scored five total touchdowns. That, by the way, is five more than he scored in the first three weeks. That level of touchdown production likely isn't sustainable, but his 39 touches in those games definitely is.

    Just imagine what he would be doing if the Chargers kept his snap count higher:

    Adam Levitan @adamlevitan

    Austin Ekeler has only played on 57.2% of the snaps this season. And he's still fantasy's No. 2 RB in half-PPR scoring. King shit.

    Ekeler is locked and loaded as a RB1 value, and he is one of the five most valuable players in fantasy this season. Just as we all suspected he might be.

    And then there are the fallers. Christian Kirk, where art thou?

    Through the first three weeks, the Jaguars player caught 18 passes for 267 yards and three scores on 27 targets, coming down with 66 percent of the passes thrown his way. But in the past two games, he's caught just three passes for 71 yards on 12 targets, only managing to snag 25 percent of the passes meant for him.

    Adam Levitan @adamlevitan

    Christian Kirk played 71 snaps yesterday, including 54 in slot. Ran 48 routes on 50 Trevor Lawrence. <br><br>Christian Kirk target share by week:<br>Week 1: 28.6%<br>Week 2: 20.0%<br>Week 3: 23.1%<br>Week 4: 39.1%<br>Week 5: 6.4%

    That change in efficiency is hugely troubling for a player who looked as though he might threaten to crack the WR1 tier. Now, he's a questionable flex option. At this point, Kirk is worth holding onto for a potential resurgence, because any shot you had to sell high has gone the way of a Thanos snap.

    We touched on Clyde Edwards-Helaire last week, warning of the high proportion of his value that was coming from touchdowns.

    And wouldn't you know it, the one week he doesn't find pay dirt he managed just 6.5 fantasy points, receiving just 12 touches. His nine carries were one more than fellow backfield mate Jerick McKinnon received, but CEH turned them into just 15 yards, while McKinnon looked far more explosive and rushed for 53 yards.

    He also got more snaps in total:

    #AskFFT @daverichard

    RAIDERS<br>- Jacobs 80% (8/14 on 3rd/4th down; 2/2 inside the 10)<br>- Bolden 16%<br>- Zamir 5%<br><br>CHIEFS<br>- McKinnon 51% (11/12 on 3rd/4th down; 7/10 inside the 10)<br>- CEH 45%<br>- Pacheco 3%<br>*McKinnon: 10/19 4th qtr snaps*

    Edwards-Helaire's free fall hasn't happened yet. Tough to call that after just one dud of a week. But this is not a top-10 running back the rest of the way, despite his current ranking. You still have a chance to get great value for him—take it before he becomes a Kirk.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.