Fan Tackled by Bobby Wagner on MNF Suffered Concussion, Police Report Says

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A police report says the fan tackled by Bobby Wagner after running onto the field earlier this month suffered a concussion and other minor injuries as a result of the tackle.

TMZ Sports obtained the police report, which says Alexander Taylor went to the Santa Clara Police Department to report a "blatant assault." Taylor illegally entered the field of play with a smoke bomb during last Monday's Rams-49ers game as part of an animal rights protest.

Wagner and Takkarist McKinley then tackled Taylor to the ground before he was escorted off the premises by security. Taylor received a citation for coming onto the field.

Police are still investigating the case. Wagner did not seem concerned when he was informed of Taylor filing charges against him.

"It is what it is," Wagner told reporters on Oct. 5. "It's behind me. Can't really focus on it. I'm more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him and the people."

It's hard to envision a scenario where Wagner is charged with a crime. Taylor entered a football field illegally and was tackled by a football player who feared for the safety of those around him. No one at the time knew what Taylor was capable of, simply that he was a person running onto the field in a plume of smoke.

Most reasonable minds would surmise Taylor should have expected to get tackled—either by security or by a player—in that scenario. Players have also rushed to Wagner's defense in the aftermath of the incident.

"I was scared for my life, he could have had a bomb," Rams teammate Greg Gaines tweeted. "Bobby Wagner saved our lives."