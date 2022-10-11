4 Potential Landing Spots for PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé

0 of 4

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

As the January transfer window looms, so does silly season.

According to multiple reports, Kylian Mbappé is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and is actively seeking a move away from the club.

Even though the 23-year-old inked a contract extension with the Paris giants in May, that doesn't deter him from looking elsewhere.

Despite playing alongside Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi, the France international feels "betrayed" by the club and has had "enough," per Julien Laurens of ESPN.

Here is the tricky part: Which teams in world football can afford Mbappé?

A move would have to make sense from a sporting perspective as well.

The list may be short, but there are a couple of options. Here are four potential landing spots for Mbappé.