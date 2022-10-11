4 Potential Landing Spots for PSG Forward Kylian MbappéOctober 11, 2022
4 Potential Landing Spots for PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé
As the January transfer window looms, so does silly season.
According to multiple reports, Kylian Mbappé is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and is actively seeking a move away from the club.
Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. 🚨🔴🔵 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mbapp%C3%A9?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mbappé</a><br><br>Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. <a href="https://t.co/tETVVxB2yy">pic.twitter.com/tETVVxB2yy</a>
Even though the 23-year-old inked a contract extension with the Paris giants in May, that doesn't deter him from looking elsewhere.
Despite playing alongside Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi, the France international feels "betrayed" by the club and has had "enough," per Julien Laurens of ESPN.
Here is the tricky part: Which teams in world football can afford Mbappé?
A move would have to make sense from a sporting perspective as well.
The list may be short, but there are a couple of options. Here are four potential landing spots for Mbappé.
Real Madrid
The intelligent guess in this situation is for Mbappé to circle back to Real Madrid.
After their very public transfer saga, the Spanish giants are logically the favorites to acquire the Frenchman.
However, will Real Madrid want to go back to him after his public rejection in May?
Looking at Madrid's future, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo are the core.
Adding Mbappé would improve the squad. But with such highly rated talents as the two Brazilians mentioned above, why would they ruin the foundation they're building for a player that rejected them months earlier?
Mbappé may want to leave Paris, but if reports out of Spain are any indication, a sale is unlikely to happen.
🚨 Real Madrid consider it impossible for Kylian Mbappé to leave PSG in January and very difficult for him to leave in the summer. <br><br>The Spanish club think it would be illogical for PSG to agree to a sale now. <br><br>(Source: <a href="https://twitter.com/Ramon_AlvarezMM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ramon_AlvarezMM</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Wn4r9MOsic">pic.twitter.com/Wn4r9MOsic</a>
Liverpool
If Real Madrid won't accept Mbappé, then perhaps a move to Merseyside is in the cards.
Liverpool has struggled to get their Premier League campaign off the ground. With draws to Fulham and Crystal Palace and losses to Manchester United and Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp's men have looked like a shell of their former selves.
What better way to climb back into the title race than by signing Mbappé?
With Colombia international Luis Díaz out for the foreseeable future, there's a vacant spot on the left wing.
Luis Diaz underwent a scan today and is expected to be sidelined for around six to eight weeks. Means he won’t play again for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LFC</a> until after the World Cup. Massive blow considering his form this season. <a href="https://t.co/4F3a2N3xXX">https://t.co/4F3a2N3xXX</a>
If Liverpool were to sign Mbappé, he could slot in seamlessly and form an appetizing partnership alongside Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah.
Also, with how fluid and fast Liverpool's front three is, Mbappé could suit Klopp and his tactics very well.
Manchester City
This move is a long shot.
Manchester City already dominates English football. Adding Mbappé would be unfair, especially since he'd be paired with Erling Haaland.
Nonetheless, if Mbappé's reported demands are accurate, he wants to go to a club that is built around him and his playing style.
At City, Pep Guardiola's word is law. There have been many players (Haaland aside) who have gone to the club and needed time to adjust to Guardiola's tactics.
Mbappé is a world-class player, so he likely wouldn't need a period of adaption. However, his reported attitude problems could be cause for concern in a locker room as harmonious as City's.
The Citizens could afford him, but it would certainly be overkill.
Paris Saint-Germain
Finally, given the lack of options, and short notice, Mbappé could change his mind—again—and stay at PSG.
The club has no incentive to sell him.
Paris Saint-Germain is top of Ligue 1 with 26 points, and they don't show any signs of slowing down.
Likewise, their Champions League campaign is running smoothly. They're top of Group H with seven points and look likely to advance as the front-runners.
But PSG's domestic and international success hinges on whether or not the locker room can be repaired after Mbappé's declaration.
With the Frenchman adamant about a move after signing a contract extension, though, the damage may be too great for any restorative process to be successful.