NFL Quarterbacks Who Should Be Replaced in 2023

The most important decision an NFL franchise will ever make is how it invests in the quarterback position.

A solution behind center defines whether a team can have sustained success or whether it continues to spin its wheels year after year.

The Indianapolis Colts serve as the best possible example. The organization benefited from two decades worth of stellar quarterback play from Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

The latter unexpectedly retired before the start of the 2019 campaign, though, and Indianapolis has spent each of the last four seasons with a different starter, going 29-24-1.

They're a mediocre franchise with one standout season, thanks to Philip Rivers' swan song. Now, it finds itself in the same position as before—needing a signal-caller who can provide stability.

Indianapolis may be the most obvious case of quarterback turnover in recent years, but several other franchises are staring down yet another significant move at the game's most crucial position.

The number could grow depending on how a few situations are handled next offseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Tom Brady's team until he finally decides to retire. No reason to jump ahead until his future is determined.

The Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill and Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins aren't the most exciting starting options, but both are competent enough to lead a winning squad.

Daniel Jones has found new life in New York with Brian Daboll as his head coach. The Giants could easily place the franchise tag on the 2019 sixth overall pick after this season.

Geno Smith, meanwhile, has been a revelation with the Seattle Seahawks this season and could be in line for a big payday from his current team.

The incoming crop of quarterback talent is far superior to this year's class, too. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker are potential first-round projections.

Waiting to address a lagging quarterback setup is never the solution. The following five squads will go into next offseason knowing something needs to be done or fall further behind the rest of the league.