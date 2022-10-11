Pistons' Cade Cunningham 'an All-Star-Level Player,' Says Teammate Marvin Bagley III

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022-23 campaign will be Marvin Bagley III's first chance to play a full season with Cade Cunningham after the Detroit Pistons acquired the forward via trade last season, and he had nothing but praise for the point guard during an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

"He's going to do what Cade does. Cade's a great player. He's an All-Star-level player. When I first got here, I saw that really quickly. It's fun playing with a guy like that whose IQ is high up there and who's unselfish like him, who can do so many things out there and open up things for the rest of us. I'm excited to see the season he'll have and what we have as a group."

Cunningham is the face of the franchise at this point after Detroit selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, and he showed flashes of that All-Star potential as a rookie when he averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

It is only natural to expect him to take another step in his second season, and the presence of Bagley as a double-double threat who posted 13.5 points and 7.4 boards per game during his time with the Sacramento Kings should help.

Detroit hasn't made the playoffs since the 2018-19 campaign, and Cunningham is the team's best chance to change that.

It may take some time as his career develops, but his teammate believes he can be an All-Star in his second season.