    Mahomes, Kelce Hyped by Twitter After Connecting For 4 TDs in Chiefs' Win vs. Raiders

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after Noah Gray makes a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    AP Photo/Jason Behnken

    Coming into Monday night, Patrick Mahomes had thrown three touchdowns to Travis Kelce this season. After Monday night, that number was seven.

    The star duo connected for an incredible four touchdowns, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-29 win over their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders.

    The Chiefs needed all four of them, as Derek Carr (19-of-30 for 241 yards and two scores) and Davante Adams (three catches for 124 yards and two scores) had their own dynamic connection going, and the Raiders had the Chiefs in a 17-0 hole in the first half.

    But it was Mahomes and Kelce who were the main story from Monday night, and NFL Twitter gave them their flowers:

    Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22

    Travis Kelce - Good at football

    Ry @JustRyCole

    87 different.

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Raiders have no idea how to cover Travis Kelce in the red zone.

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Travis Kelce is an absolute monster. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a>

    Derek Cheeks Oaks @Cheekers_24

    Mahomes and kelce are those dudes

    @Bout2Snap @Bout2Snap1

    There will never be a better QB/TE duo. Mahomes &amp; Kelce are unreal

    𝕵. 𝕭. @JohnnyBSkol

    Who would ever guess Mahomes would target Kelce in the red zone?<br><br>I mean besides the entire universe.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a>

    Omar Ruiz @OmarDRuiz

    Carr to Adams &amp; Mahomes to Kelce - pure greatness tonight

    Mahomes finished 29-of-43 for 292 yards, with all four of his touchdowns going to Kelce, while the veteran tight end caught seven total passes for 25 yards.

    The Raiders had their chance to win this one, getting the ball back at their own 7-yard line with 2:29 remaining and down just a point. But they couldn't drive the ball down the field to kick a game-winning field goal, already leaving their playoff hopes in peril.

    A failed two-point conversion earlier in the fourth quarter that would have given the Raiders a 31-30 lead also loomed large.

    It was a big win for the Chiefs (4-1), who not only remained a game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West but also pushed the Raiders to a 1-4 record. It's fair to argue that both the Raiders and Denver Broncos (2-3) have been pretty big disappointments despite the splashy offseason.

    The Chiefs, meanwhile, lost Tyreek Hill this offseason, but the offense just keeps on thriving. It helps when you have an elite connection like Mahomes to Kelce.

