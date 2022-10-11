Mahomes, Kelce Hyped by Twitter After Connecting For 4 TDs in Chiefs' Win vs. Raiders

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Coming into Monday night, Patrick Mahomes had thrown three touchdowns to Travis Kelce this season. After Monday night, that number was seven.

The star duo connected for an incredible four touchdowns, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-29 win over their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs needed all four of them, as Derek Carr (19-of-30 for 241 yards and two scores) and Davante Adams (three catches for 124 yards and two scores) had their own dynamic connection going, and the Raiders had the Chiefs in a 17-0 hole in the first half.

But it was Mahomes and Kelce who were the main story from Monday night, and NFL Twitter gave them their flowers:

Mahomes finished 29-of-43 for 292 yards, with all four of his touchdowns going to Kelce, while the veteran tight end caught seven total passes for 25 yards.

The Raiders had their chance to win this one, getting the ball back at their own 7-yard line with 2:29 remaining and down just a point. But they couldn't drive the ball down the field to kick a game-winning field goal, already leaving their playoff hopes in peril.

A failed two-point conversion earlier in the fourth quarter that would have given the Raiders a 31-30 lead also loomed large.

It was a big win for the Chiefs (4-1), who not only remained a game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West but also pushed the Raiders to a 1-4 record. It's fair to argue that both the Raiders and Denver Broncos (2-3) have been pretty big disappointments despite the splashy offseason.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, lost Tyreek Hill this offseason, but the offense just keeps on thriving. It helps when you have an elite connection like Mahomes to Kelce.