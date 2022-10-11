Micah Parsons, Twitter Blast Refs for Chiefs' Roughing the Passer Penalty vs. Raiders

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

It's happened again—another controversial roughing the passer call in an NFL game.

This time, it was Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders who were the beneficiaries of an eager whistle when Chris Jones was called for the penalty while stripping Carr of the ball as the pair fell to the ground:

And no, NFL Twitter wasn't happy about it. At all.

At this point, the NFL league office needs a little placard that reads: "It's been exactly 0 days since an egregiously bad roughing the passer call."

Yesterday, it was Tom Brady who benefitted from a questionable intervention from the referees:

The calculus for the NFL is pretty simple: Fans would rather watch Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen play than a backup, so they've put in rules to protect quarterbacks.

But there comes a point where the rules protecting quarterbacks—or how they are being interpreted by referees—veer into the absurd. Monday night was another example.