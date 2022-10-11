X

    Micah Parsons, Twitter Blast Refs for Chiefs' Roughing the Passer Penalty vs. Raiders

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    AP Photo/Ed Zurga

    It's happened again—another controversial roughing the passer call in an NFL game.

    This time, it was Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders who were the beneficiaries of an eager whistle when Chris Jones was called for the penalty while stripping Carr of the ball as the pair fell to the ground:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    This was called roughing the passer 😱 <a href="https://t.co/57QJYBg2Dl">pic.twitter.com/57QJYBg2Dl</a>

    And no, NFL Twitter wasn't happy about it. At all.

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    The nfl is terrible!!! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!!

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    They want us to play like we playing in the pro bowl!! 😂😂😂

    Quinn Cook @QCook323

    Worst call I’ve ever seen in my life! Wowwwwwwwww

    cordarrelle patterson @ceeflashpee84

    Not again 🤦🏿

    Torry Holt @AllHands81

    Getting out of hand with these RTP penalties

    DeMarcus Lawrence @TankLawrence

    BRO NFL you have to do better!!!

    Ryan D Leaf @RyanDLeaf

    What in the living hell are these officials doing?????

    Lawrence ‘LT’ Taylor @LT_56

    Cmon man!!! You can’t call that…terrible

    Warren Sapp @WarrenSapp

    Strip him then push him out the Way, then recover the fumble? You’re LOST!! D-line Card Taken! <a href="https://t.co/mQsKHckexM">https://t.co/mQsKHckexM</a>

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    Imagine when they decide a playoff game with one of these Roughing calls. Cannot brace the fall when one hand is holding the football! Bad

    Tony Dungy @TonyDungy

    This is not football anymore. I know we have to protect the QB but Chris Jones was recovering a fumble. We have gotten ridiculous with this.

    At this point, the NFL league office needs a little placard that reads: "It's been exactly 0 days since an egregiously bad roughing the passer call."

    Yesterday, it was Tom Brady who benefitted from a questionable intervention from the referees:

    The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB

    "It just doesn't fit into any bucket of roughing the passer. It's just not a foul."<a href="https://twitter.com/DeanBlandino?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeanBlandino</a> knows the penalty called on Grady Jarrett yesterday was the wrong call <a href="https://t.co/ogyw8SLLwp">pic.twitter.com/ogyw8SLLwp</a>

    The calculus for the NFL is pretty simple: Fans would rather watch Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen play than a backup, so they've put in rules to protect quarterbacks.

    But there comes a point where the rules protecting quarterbacks—or how they are being interpreted by referees—veer into the absurd. Monday night was another example.

    Micah Parsons, Twitter Blast Refs for Chiefs' Roughing the Passer Penalty vs. Raiders
