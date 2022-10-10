76ers Rumors: Mac McClung Waived 2 Days After Signing Exhibit 10 Contract

Jun Sato/WireImage

The Philadelphia 76ers are waiving guard Mac McClung, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, two days after he was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract.

The expectation is that McClung will join the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers' affiliate.

McClung, 23, went undrafted in 2021 and started his NBA journey with the G League's South Bay Lakers before being signing a pair of 10-day contracts with the Chicago Bulls in December 2021 and January 2022, though he played in just one game for the team and spent time with the Windy City Bulls.

After his second 10-day contract expired, he returned to the South Bay Lakers and signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in April 2022, playing one game for the team, though his $1.62 million qualifying offer was declined by the team over the summer, and he became an unrestricted free agent.

He was then signed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors and went through much of training camp with the team, though he was released earlier in October to make room for Ty Jerome.

"Letting Mac go was tough," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "I think he's an NBA player. But I think for our roster, we needed more of a pass-first guy, and Ty is a very intriguing player because of his size and his ability to see over the top of the defense, his pick-and-roll play. So it's a great opportunity for us to get a look at him, and for him to play with our guys."

He then signed with the Sixers before Monday's release.

In 27 career G League games McClung has averaged 21.6 points and 7.6 assists per game, shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.

There's little doubt that he can fill it up at that level. The question is whether he'll get a lengthy shot to prove he can do so at the NBA level. At least to start the 2022-23 season, he seemingly will be with the Blue Coats.