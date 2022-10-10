X

    Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'No Regrets' About Carson Wentz Trade Despite 1-4 Record

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2022

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders talks with head coach Ron Rivera during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 09, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The NFC East has had a strong start to the NFL season, with the Philadelphia Eagles the only undefeated team remaining in football at 5-0 and both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants nipping at their heels at 4-1.

    The only outlier in the division is the 1-4 Washington Commanders, and on Monday Ron Rivera told reporters the difference between his team and its divisional counterparts was quarterback play, though he added he didn't regret bringing aboard Carson Wentz this offseason:

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    "Why do you think the teams in the division are farther ahead at this point?"<br><br>Ron Rivera: "quarterback" <br><br>👀👀👀 <a href="https://t.co/aNJjKIEuZp">pic.twitter.com/aNJjKIEuZp</a>

    Ben Standig @BenStandig

    As a follow-up, Rivera is asked what his answer says about Carson Wentz, a QB he acquired. Said he has "no regrets" about trading for Wentz,

    John Keim @john_keim

    Rivera said the difference between the Commanders' rebuild and the others in the division: "Quarterback..." As in: they had their QB before this season; Washington he said just got theirs last offseason. Asked about Cooper Rush succeeding, he said he fits within the system.

    John Keim @john_keim

    Rivera: "If you look at teams that sustain success, they're able to build it around a specific quarterback. Now we have a guy we think we have a chance to build around....The way he performed yesterday showed what he's capable of. We chose him because we believe in him."

    Even if Wentz is still adjusting to a new team and system in Washington, it isn't a huge mark in his favor that he's being dramatically outpaced by a career backup in Cooper Rush who had started all of one game in his career before this season, a fourth-year player in Daniel Jones who had a 12-25 record in his first three seasons and the man who replaced him in Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts.

    You can make the argument, of course, that in at least the case of Hurts and Rush, they have more talented supporting casts in place than Wentz.

    But Wentz simply hasn't been great this year, throwing for 1,390 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.9 percent of his passes and already taking 20 sacks. Only Matt Ryan—the man who replaced him on the Indianapolis Colts after one tumultuous season—and Matthew Stafford have thrown more interceptions (seven) this season and taken more sacks (21).

    Wentz's QBR (38.0) ranks 24th in the NFL. His passer rating (86.0) sits 17th. Some of his mistakes have been incredibly untimely, costing the Commanders potential wins like Sunday's game-ending interception:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TITANS PICK OFF CARSON WENTZ AT THE GOAL LINE AS TIME EXPIRES 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/NloWspB2FC">pic.twitter.com/NloWspB2FC</a>

    Mitchell Schwartz @MitchSchwartz71

    The Wentz interception on the last drive is going to get all the highlights and talk but his “throw away” two plays before that was barely out the back of the endzone, caught by a defender, and around none of his own WRs or teammates was the most egregiously bad play of the drive

    Emory Hunt @FBallGameplan

    Wentz, Brissett and Kyler, while playing good football in bringing their squads back, building leads in many cases, all had major gaffes in critical situational football moments today. <br><br>All were significant in their losses.

    For Wentz, a pattern is emerging. The potential is there. But the gaffes, the tendency to hold onto the ball too long and miss simple reads and the inconsistency are hard to ignore. There's a reason he's on his third team in as many seasons.

    The Commanders don't have a great Plan B on the roster, with Taylor Heinicke—who threw for 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 15 games for the Commanders last season as the starter, prompting the Wentz trade—the current backup.

    For better or worse, the Commanders are on the Wentz Coaster this season. Thus far, the results have them firmly planted at the bottom of the otherwise excellent NFC East.

