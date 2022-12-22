Saints' Chris Olave Ruled Out vs. Browns with Hamstring Injury; Jarvis Landry to IR

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will miss Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury.

The team is also placing veteran wideout Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. With only three games remaining, an IR designation would rule him out for the rest of the regular season.

Olave suffered a concussion in the Saints' 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and his head hit the turf in the process of completing the reception.

The 2022 first-round pick has enjoyed a strong start to his debut campaign. Through 13 games, he has caught 63 passes for 940 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints had high expectations for the Ohio State standout, and he quickly became even more integral to the passing game with Michael Thomas continuing to be snakebitten. An ankle injury took the star receiver out for the entire 2021 season, and a foot issue has limited his availability in 2022.

Jameis Winston reverted to his old turnover-prone self—five interceptions through three starts—before his back injury forced briefly Andy Dalton into the starting role.

Losing Olave and Landry puts further strain on the offense with the Saints in the hunt for the NFC South title despite their 5-9 record.