Ravens' Lamar Jackson Celebrated by NFL Twitter for Leading GW Drive vs. Bengals

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2022

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Lamar Jackson had arguably his worst game of the young NFL season for the first 58 minutes of Sunday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But he saved his best for last, driving the team 50 yards on seven plays to set up Justin Tucker for a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired to give the Baltimore Ravens a 19-17 win.

NFL @NFL

RIGHT. DOWN. THE. MIDDLE. <a href="https://twitter.com/jtuck9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jtuck9</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/fF5k53FI6P">pic.twitter.com/fF5k53FI6P</a>

On the decisive drive, Jackson went 2-for-2 through the air for 15 yards, with both completions to star tight end Mark Andrews. But he also rushed four times for 31 yards, putting the final touches on a key win for the 3-2 Ravens.

NFL @NFL

Lamar with the moves. 🕺<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBAL</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/Izvnl1kmB4">https://t.co/Izvnl1kmB4</a> <a href="https://t.co/0wMEFByHMd">pic.twitter.com/0wMEFByHMd</a>

And so, despite some struggles earlier in the game, it was a good night for Jackson and the Ravens, earning him plaudits:

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Credit Lamar on that last drive!! The great ones find a way to win even when they don’t have their best stuff!

Dez Bryant @DezBryant

Ravens play like how they played on their last drive.. they’ll be very hard to beat… Lamar is a cheat code… all honesty the Ravens should be undefeated…

Master @MasterTes

Giving Lamar Jackson 1:58 and 3 timeouts to get into field goal range for Justin Tucker is like playing Madden on rookie mode

Joe The Analyst @SheWantMo_Joe

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews is easily one of the best duos in the league!

Cole Jackson @ColeJacksonFB

It was an uneven game for Lamar Jackson, but he clutched up when he needed to and drove for the win.<br><br>We all know how in the trenches the AFC North gets. Just win baby.<br><br>And he did.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

Nic Mason @British_Raven19

Lamar Jackson just decided to do it all himself. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

Rod @rodimusprime

Lamar Jackson is otherworldly with the control he has in the middle of everyone. It's not JUST speed.

Bo Smolka @bsmolka

Lamar Jackson wasn't overly sharp passing most of the game, but when the Ravens needed him to take over the game, he did on the final drive ... running the Ravens into FG range.

Melissa Y. Kim @melissaykim

Lamar Jackson just put this team on his back and said LFG. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

It wasn't an overall ideal passing performance from Jackson, who finished 19-of-32 for 174 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He struggled with inaccuracy throughout the game, at one point missing two wide open players down the field on the same drive that left touchdowns on the field.

But he and the Ravens found a way. Justin Tucker finishing a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals helped. The defense holding a talented Bengals offense to just 17 points and only 291 total yards was big. Andrews (eight catches for 89 yards and a score) came up big yet again.

AFC North games are rarely pretty affairs. On Sunday night, the Ravens needed Jackson to grind out a win.

He found a way to do just that, and the Ravens now sit atop the division because of it, one game ahead of the 2-3 Bengals and 2-3 Cleveland Browns.

