Ravens' Lamar Jackson Celebrated by NFL Twitter for Leading GW Drive vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson had arguably his worst game of the young NFL season for the first 58 minutes of Sunday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But he saved his best for last, driving the team 50 yards on seven plays to set up Justin Tucker for a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired to give the Baltimore Ravens a 19-17 win.

On the decisive drive, Jackson went 2-for-2 through the air for 15 yards, with both completions to star tight end Mark Andrews. But he also rushed four times for 31 yards, putting the final touches on a key win for the 3-2 Ravens.

And so, despite some struggles earlier in the game, it was a good night for Jackson and the Ravens, earning him plaudits:

It wasn't an overall ideal passing performance from Jackson, who finished 19-of-32 for 174 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He struggled with inaccuracy throughout the game, at one point missing two wide open players down the field on the same drive that left touchdowns on the field.

But he and the Ravens found a way. Justin Tucker finishing a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals helped. The defense holding a talented Bengals offense to just 17 points and only 291 total yards was big. Andrews (eight catches for 89 yards and a score) came up big yet again.

AFC North games are rarely pretty affairs. On Sunday night, the Ravens needed Jackson to grind out a win.

He found a way to do just that, and the Ravens now sit atop the division because of it, one game ahead of the 2-3 Bengals and 2-3 Cleveland Browns.