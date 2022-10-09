Micah Parsons, Cowboys Defense 'So Damn Good' in Win over Matthew Stafford, Rams

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Dallas Cowboys just keep finding ways to win without star quarterback Dak Prescott. The defense has been arguably the biggest reason why.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense absolutely smothered the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, leading the way in a 22-10 win.

They strip-sacked Stafford twice, with the first one returned for the opening score and the second one to seal the game. They took down Matthew Stafford five times and picked him off once. Even the special teams got in on the action, blocking a punt.

It's been nothing short of impressive, and now the Cowboys are 4-1:

Because the Cowboys have a stifling defense and run the ball well—Ezekiel Elliott posted 22 carries for 78 yards, while Tony Pollard added eight runs for 86 yards and a score—Cooper Rush can play the role of game-manager, alleviating the pressure placed upon him.

The result? A ho-hum stat line on Sunday (10-of-16 for 102 yards) but yet another win. Make it four in a row for the backup quarterback.

While the Cowboys are thriving, the 2-3 Rams have now lost two consecutive games. In those losses, they've been held to a total of 19 points. In the team's three losses this season, they've scored only 29 points. While they've had a tough early schedule, it's fair to question whether the L.A. offense has lost some juice.

However, one thing is very clear early in the NFL season: This Cowboys defense is legit. Prescott's return has yet to be determined, but when he does, he'll have a championship-worthy defense and a bruising run game behind him.