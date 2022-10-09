Micah Parsons, Cowboys Defense 'So Damn Good' in Win over Matthew Stafford, Rams

Micah Parsons, Cowboys Defense 'So Damn Good' in Win over Matthew Stafford, RamsOctober 9, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys just keep finding ways to win without star quarterback Dak Prescott. The defense has been arguably the biggest reason why.
Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense absolutely smothered the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, leading the way in a 22-10 win.
They strip-sacked Stafford twice, with the first one returned for the opening score and the second one to seal the game. They took down Matthew Stafford five times and picked him off once. Even the special teams got in on the action, blocking a punt.
NFL @NFL
Micah Parsons is him 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MicahhParsons11</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsLAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsLAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/dCuo7DIlNd">https://t.co/dCuo7DIlNd</a> <a href="https://t.co/DbU2AQaMhE">pic.twitter.com/DbU2AQaMhE</a>
NFL @NFL
Malik Hooker comes up with the huge INT for the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DallasCowboys</a> 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsLAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsLAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/dCuo7DIlNd">https://t.co/dCuo7DIlNd</a> <a href="https://t.co/J6Jh14Nakq">pic.twitter.com/J6Jh14Nakq</a>
It's been nothing short of impressive, and now the Cowboys are 4-1:
Newy Scruggs @newyscruggs
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> gave Dorrance Armstrong a new contract this offseason when Randy Gregory signed with Denver for $70M.<br>Gregory is out with a knee injury for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a>. Armstrong has played better. Witness today in LA: blocked punt and a strip sack that led to a TD. <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCDFWSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCDFWSports</a>
Jared Sandler @JaredSandler
Cooper Rush is going to improve to 5-0 as a starter (4-0 this year) & that's a great story...but the Cowboys aren't winning because of him, other than TO prevention...The Zeke-Pollard combo has been massive. Obviously this defense is something else w/ the diverse pressure ability
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> have as complete a defense as you’ll see. Every level is not only stacked, but disciplined and rallying to the football. They’re so fast and hungry too. Fun 2 watch. Dan Quinn very happy to say the least.
Because the Cowboys have a stifling defense and run the ball well—Ezekiel Elliott posted 22 carries for 78 yards, while Tony Pollard added eight runs for 86 yards and a score—Cooper Rush can play the role of game-manager, alleviating the pressure placed upon him.
The result? A ho-hum stat line on Sunday (10-of-16 for 102 yards) but yet another win. Make it four in a row for the backup quarterback.
While the Cowboys are thriving, the 2-3 Rams have now lost two consecutive games. In those losses, they've been held to a total of 19 points. In the team's three losses this season, they've scored only 29 points. While they've had a tough early schedule, it's fair to question whether the L.A. offense has lost some juice.
However, one thing is very clear early in the NFL season: This Cowboys defense is legit. Prescott's return has yet to be determined, but when he does, he'll have a championship-worthy defense and a bruising run game behind him.