Aaron Rodgers Criticizes Jaire Alexander for Discussing Packers Possibly Losing in W6

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers doesn't want his teammates even talking about the possibility of losing Week 6's game against the New York Jets.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander discussed Sunday's 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London and said he isn't worried about the state of the team unless another loss is coming when it returns to the United States.

"I ain't worried, but if we lose next week, then I'll be worried," Alexander said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "But it's a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It's a whole adjustment here in London."

Rodgers wasn't pleased with those comments.

"Frankly, I don't like all this conversation about losing next week," the quarterback said. "I'm a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we've got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don't like it. Ja's my guy, but we don't need to be talking like that."

In theory, a home game against the Jets looks like an ideal way for the Packers to bounce back from Sunday's defeat.

After all, New York has a young quarterback in Zach Wilson and hasn't made the playoffs since the 2010 campaign. Yet the Jets are also 3-2 and riding some momentum following Sunday's 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, which was their second victory in a row.

The Giants also seemed like they could be a pushover, as Demovsky noted their win as a nine-point underdog marks the biggest upset of the young NFL season.

It looked as if the Packers were going to cruise when they jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half with Rodgers throwing two touchdown passes. Yet New York gradually battled back and then took the lead for good in the fourth quarter with touchdown runs from Gary Brightwell and Saquon Barkley.

Green Bay's only two points in the second half came when the Giants intentionally took a safety in the final seconds so they didn't have to punt from deep in their own end zone.

Second-half scoring has been a concern for the Packers all season, as they scored just seven points after intermission against the Minnesota Vikings, three points against the Chicago Bears and didn't score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is once again Super Bowl or bust for Green Bay, and the Packers' second-half woes will surely prevent them from accomplishing that goal if things don't change.

For now, Rodgers doesn't want the negative energy of discussing losses, but the Packers may have bigger problems than that following Sunday's loss.