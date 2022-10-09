Dyami Brown, Khalil Shakir's Updated Fantasy Stock Ahead of Week 6 Waiver Wire

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On Sunday, you couldn't spell dynamic without Dyami.

The Washington Commanders receiver absolutely went off, catching two passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, leaving fantasy players to wonder if he should be a waiver-wire priority this upcoming week.

And the answer is...no, he should not be.

Brown was barely a factor in the team's first four games, catching one pass for six yards on four total targets. He wasn't even targeted in the first three weeks. And while he did go wild Sunday, he did so in the role that injured rookie Jahan Dotson (hamstring) normally handles.

Dotson, through his first four weeks, has managed four touchdowns. It's clear that the role he normally handles, and Brown inherited in Week 5, has a lot of upside for fantasy players this season.

So if—and only if—it doesn't appear as though Dotson will play next week, than Brown becomes a boom-or-bust addition as a short-term WR4 with flex upside. Keep in mind, this is an offense that still has Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel ahead of him on the pecking order. But if Dotson is healthy, Brown has precisely zero upside moving forward. Pay attention to the injury report throughout the week.

Regardless, there will be better long-term options for your team.

What about Buffalo Bills wideout Khalil Shakir, who caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in his team's 38-3 smackdown of the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Again, context is everything. Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow all missed Sunday's game with injuries, and all three had been ahead of the rookie on the depth chart to start the season. Shakir was even inactive for two games.

While Crowder landed on injured reserve with a broken ankle, McKenzie (concussion) and Kumerow (high ankle sprain) aren't dealing with injuries that would be expected to keep them out for an extended spell.

So again, keep an eye on the injury report. If McKenzie and Kumerow are trending toward playing next week, Shakir will be Buffalo's fifth receiver and will have virtually no value. He becomes much more intriguing if both are out next week, though he'll still be the third wideout in the passing attack behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

In other words, you can probably do better. Shakir has upside, but for fantasy players, it probably won't manifest into any sort of consistent production this season.