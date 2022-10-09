Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Rashaad Penny Injury

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny had to leave Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a left leg injury. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he suffered a fractured tibia and may require surgery.

It's a tough blow for the promising young player and Seattle's offense, and leaves fantasy players likely wondering the upside of both Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas moving forward.

It's very likely that both will play a role in Seattle's offense, with Walker handling more of the between-the-tackles work and Dallas offering more value in the passing game.

At the time of publication, for instance, Walker had seen eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown, with Dallas only seeing one carry for four yards and one catch for six yards.

Add in the fact that the Seahawks used a second-round pick on Walker this offseason, and it's clear they believe in his talent. He very clearly has explosive talent, as he proved on Sunday's 69-yard touchdown scamper.

So with Penny's season potentially over, Walker is going to be everybody's top target on waivers this week if he's available. He has legitimate RB2 upside for the remainder of the year.

Dallas has far less value. Coming into Sunday, he had all of three rushes for 21 yards and two catches for 17 yards. Even his potential as a pass-catching option is muted—in the first four weeks of the season, Seattle's running backs were targeted just 16 times, or a tidy four times per game.

Dallas is nothing more than a RB4-5 as a handcuff.