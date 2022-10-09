X

    Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Rashaad Penny Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    AP Photo/Duane Burleson

    Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny had to leave Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a left leg injury. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he suffered a fractured tibia and may require surgery.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    During the timeout, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny was helped off of the field and then carted into the locker room. <a href="https://t.co/6r8emGp9O5">pic.twitter.com/6r8emGp9O5</a>

    Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson

    Rashaad Penny is being carted into the locker room. Has his left shoe off. Before that he was hanging his head on the Seahawks' sideline. RB coach Chad Morton and head trainer David Stricklin were talking to him as teammates came up and offered support.

    It's a tough blow for the promising young player and Seattle's offense, and leaves fantasy players likely wondering the upside of both Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas moving forward.

    It's very likely that both will play a role in Seattle's offense, with Walker handling more of the between-the-tackles work and Dallas offering more value in the passing game.

    Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke

    Rashaad Penny has a huge game last week, but DeeJay Dallas regained all the passing game work while Ken Walker is seeing significant playing time on early downs <a href="https://t.co/vMYboyhFcX">pic.twitter.com/vMYboyhFcX</a>

    At the time of publication, for instance, Walker had seen eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown, with Dallas only seeing one carry for four yards and one catch for six yards.

    Add in the fact that the Seahawks used a second-round pick on Walker this offseason, and it's clear they believe in his talent. He very clearly has explosive talent, as he proved on Sunday's 69-yard touchdown scamper.

    NFL @NFL

    Kenneth Walker III goes 69 YARDS and the <a href="https://twitter.com/Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seahawks</a> take the lead!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsNO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsNO</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/X4lelc0SFE">https://t.co/X4lelc0SFE</a> <a href="https://t.co/vHH47E0n0A">pic.twitter.com/vHH47E0n0A</a>

    So with Penny's season potentially over, Walker is going to be everybody's top target on waivers this week if he's available. He has legitimate RB2 upside for the remainder of the year.

    Dallas has far less value. Coming into Sunday, he had all of three rushes for 21 yards and two catches for 17 yards. Even his potential as a pass-catching option is muted—in the first four weeks of the season, Seattle's running backs were targeted just 16 times, or a tidy four times per game.

    Dallas is nothing more than a RB4-5 as a handcuff.

