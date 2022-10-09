NFL Week 5 Takeaways: Brian Daboll Is Early Coach of the Year Candidate

0 of 5

Brian Daboll (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

No head coach has done more with less than the New York Giants' Brian Daboll, who has immediately turned last year’s 4-13 squad into one of the top teams in the NFL through Week 5.

Big Blue will leave London with a 4-1 record after they knocked off the Green Bay Packers Sunday. Running back Saquon Barkley had another spectacular performance, racking up 106 scrimmage yards with a touchdown. Leading up to the game, quarterback Daniel Jones battled an ankle injury, but he went 21-of-27 passing for 217 yards and rushed for 37 yards in the 27-22 victory over the Packers.

The Giants defense took the field without starting defensive lineman Leonard Williams and edge-rusher Azeez Ojulari, but that didn’t faze the unit on a game-sealing fourth-down stop on New York’s 6-yard line.

Beyond the realization that the Giants look better than many expected, we saw a dominant performance from the other New York football team that thumped a division rival. The NFL-NFLPA's new concussion protocol had an impact on that game.

Lastly, we have an early leader for best team in the NFC North via head-to-head competition.

Let’s go through the biggest takeaways from Sunday’s early action. We'll provide updates throughout the day.