Lions' Saivion Smith Taken to Hospital After Suffering Neck injury vs. Patriots

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken to the hospital after he suffered a neck injury and left the field in an ambulance during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The injury came during the Lions' second defensive play of the game after he made contact with Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

Smith had just been activated from the practice squad and was making his first appearance of the season on Sunday.

An undrafted player out of Alabama, Smith made nine appearances over the last two years with the Lions, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The 24-year-old was added to the Lions practice squad ahead of the 2022 season and impressed the coaching staff with his effort.

"That guy has just been fighting his tail off, no matter what it is you ask him to do," defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant said in August, per Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News.

With the Lions struggling defensively over the first four games—ranked last in the NFL in points and yards allowed—Smith got his chance on the game-day roster ahead of DeShon Elliott.

After the latest injury, the primary concern is Smith's well-being.