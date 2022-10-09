X

    Lions' Saivion Smith Taken to Hospital After Suffering Neck injury vs. Patriots

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 9, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 20: Saivion Smith #19 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a play in the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken to the hospital after he suffered a neck injury and left the field in an ambulance during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

    Detroit Lions PR @LionsPR

    Lions CB Saivion Smith is being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

    Dakota Randall @DakRandallNESN

    Scary scene here at Gillette as an ambulance had been brought out for Lions DB Saivion Smith <a href="https://t.co/Vxly8gfrgr">pic.twitter.com/Vxly8gfrgr</a>

    The injury came during the Lions' second defensive play of the game after he made contact with Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

    Smith had just been activated from the practice squad and was making his first appearance of the season on Sunday.

    An undrafted player out of Alabama, Smith made nine appearances over the last two years with the Lions, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

    The 24-year-old was added to the Lions practice squad ahead of the 2022 season and impressed the coaching staff with his effort.

    "That guy has just been fighting his tail off, no matter what it is you ask him to do," defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant said in August, per Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News.

    With the Lions struggling defensively over the first four games—ranked last in the NFL in points and yards allowed—Smith got his chance on the game-day roster ahead of DeShon Elliott.

    After the latest injury, the primary concern is Smith's well-being.

