Magic's Jalen Suggs Helped off Floor with Apparent Leg Injury vs. Mavericks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered an apparent left leg injury in Friday's preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks and was helped off the court and to the locker room, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Suggs suffered the injury with a shade over four minutes remaining in the first quarter. He was on the court for just two minutes before exiting.

It's a tough break for Suggs, who has been hampered by injuries since being selected by the Magic fifth overall in the 2021 NBA draft out of Gonzaga.

During his 2021-22 rookie season, Suggs fractured his right thumb in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 29. He missed 20 games while recovering from the injury and also missed time with an ankle ailment, which he suffered in March.

In addition, the 21-year-old underwent surgery on a stress fracture in his right ankle during the offseason. However, he was ready for the start of training camp entering this season.

Suggs appeared in 48 games for the Magic as a rookie, making 45 starts. However, he struggled in those games, averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 36.1 percent from the floor and 21.4 percent from deep.

The Magic finished the 2021-22 season with a 22-60 record, the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Suggs is expected to play a significant role for the Magic this season in a starting lineup that also includes Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, rookie Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. However, if he misses time, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross could be in for some more playing time.

The Magic open the regular season Oct. 19 against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.