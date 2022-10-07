Buccaneers' Mike Evans Says Julio Jones Is Best Player in Falcons History

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Julio Jones had a prolific run during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans believes the 33-year-old wide receiver is without peer in the franchise's history.

"In my opinion, he's the best Falcon in history," Evans told reporters Friday. "I'm happy he's on our side now, though."

Jones is Atlanta's all-time leader in receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896). He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and earned All-Pro honors in 2015 and 2016.

At his position, nobody in a Falcons uniform has been better than Jones.

The overall GOAT race might be somewhat tight, though, since Matt Ryan put together a strong body of work over 14 seasons. Ryan has fewer Pro Bowl appearances (four) to his name but was the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2016. His 59,735 passing yards are more than double the next closest Falcon (Steve Bartkowski) as well.

Whereas Jones arguably has the edge in individual dominance during his prime, Ryan was more consistent over a longer period of time.

Whether you agree with Evans or not, there's no question Jones attained legendary status in Atlanta.