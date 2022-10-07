Colts' Nyheim Hines Ruled Out vs. Broncos After Suffering Concussion

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts were already without starting running back Jonathan Taylor coming into Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury, and they lost backup Nyheim Hines to a concussion in the first quarter.

Hines took a hard hit on the game's opening possession and had to be helped off the field after struggling to stand up.

Taylor offered his well-wishes:

Hines has been a valuable pass-catching running back for the Colts since they selected him with a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He tallied 276 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and 40 catches for 310 yards and one score in the aerial attack while appearing in all 17 games last season.

The North Carolina State product had his best season in the NFL in 2020 when he ran for 380 yards and three touchdowns and caught 63 passes for 482 yards and four touchdowns.

Indianapolis figured to rely on him for much of Thursday's game against the Broncos with Taylor, who is one of the league's best running backs, sidelined. The offense has struggled at times during a 1-2-1 start, and Hines was someone who could have offered different looks for a Denver defense that would have to account for his catching and running.

However, the Colts had to quickly adjust following the injury.

Deon Jackson took over the primary running back role after Hines was sidelined. This is Jackson's second year in the league, and he had just 13 carries last season.

This is the second consecutive Thursday night game with a concussion concern, as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 after taking a big hit.

He was stretchered off the field and transported to a hospital after remaining down for some time.

The NFLPA opened an investigation into how the Dolphins handled the evaluation of Tagovailoa when he exited the previous game against the Buffalo Bills before returning with what was initially called a head injury but was then deemed a back injury.

It resulted in the firing of the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) involved in his concussion check against Buffalo.