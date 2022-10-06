Stephen A.: 'Trust Me' Draymond Green Not Opposed to Joining LeBron James, Lakers

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

After Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into a scuffle in practice on Wednesday, many are speculating about his future with the team.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Thursday's episode of NBA Countdown that Green, who can opt out after this season and become a free agent, wouldn't be opposed to joining the Los Angeles Lakers and playing alongside star forward LeBron James.

"Opt out, take a two-year deal. Go to the Lakers and join LeBron. He wouldn't be averse to that," Smith said at the 4:15 mark in the video below. "Trust me. Trust me."

Green got into a physical altercation with Warriors guard Jordan Poole during Wednesday's practice. The two of them were talking trash to each other and then engaged in a shoving match before Green threw a punch at Poole.

Per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Golden State general manager Bob Myers said that Green apologized to the team on Thursday morning before leaving the training facility, and he won't return to practice until Saturday. Green is not expected to miss games as part of his punishment.

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens," Myers said. "Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. ... As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

Since being drafted by the Warriors as a second-round pick in 2012, Green has been known for his fiery personality. He is unquestionably Golden State's vocal leader, but he has ran into issues with people within the organization at times. The 32-year-old notably got into a vocal back-and-forth with former Warriors forward Kevin Durant during a game. He also has had verbal dustups with head coach Steve Kerr in the past.

"He will tell you he has been over that line but he always comes back," Myers said. "Nobody is saying they don't want him around ... but [Wednesday] was not a good moment. ... I don't think he likes putting himself in these spots. He is in one, but I think he'll find a way to earn the respect of his teammates and Jordan back."

Myers added that he doesn't believe that the altercation stemmed from Green being unhappy with his contract. As one of the faces of the Warriors dynasty, it would be a massive surprise if the two sides can't reach a deal on a long-term extension and he walks away from the team next summer.