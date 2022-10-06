Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.

"It f--king sucked," he said, per Ryan Wood of Packers News. "You don't get to do nothing over there. You just f--cking get on a plane, get over there and f--cking practice, and then you play a game. You get back on a plane and travel f--cking eight hours somewhere else."

Douglas added that he felt jet lagged during most of the experience due to the time-zone difference, and that leaving for a Sunday game on Thursday wasn't enough time to adjust, though he did say that adrenaline took over once the game itself started.

Sounds like he'll need that adrenaline to kick in before Sunday's matchup too.