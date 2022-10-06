Bears OC Backs Justin Fields Through Week 4: 'I Don’t Think He’s Had a Rough Month'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

By every objective measure, Justin Fields has had one of the worst four-week passing stretches in modern NFL history.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy begs to differ.

"I don't think he's had a rough month. I think he's gotten better each week," Getsy told reporters Thursday. "I think he's grown tremendously.

"And it's not easy. We're playing good football teams. It's not easy to become the level of quarterback that he wants to become and I know he can become. The important thing is we stay focused. We keep our eyes on that process and we make sure we get better each and every week. And I believe we're in that phase."

It's hard to watch Chicago's offense over the first four weeks and chalk Getsy's comments up to anything more than coachspeak.

Fields ranks last among qualifying quarterbacks in nearly every stat, advanced or standard. He is tied for second in the NFL in sacks taken (16) despite having attempted 105 fewer passes than leader Carson Wentz (17).

The Bears' passing offense is so historically dreadful that The Ringer's fantasy football podcast introduced a segment that compares it—and unfavorably so—to Navy.

While most would fairly point out Chicago has one of the worst supporting casts for a quarterback in football, Fields' support system is better—or at least no worse—than a season ago when most observers blamed the struggles on then-coach Matt Nagy.

With a new staff in place, Fields has looked even worse than his rookie campaign. When Getsy was pressed by reporters about Fields' performance, he stuck to his guns—albeit without quantifying how the young quarterback has improved.

"I know what I know, and I believe what I believe. And what we do in this building is what we pay attention to," Getsy said. "The questions that you ask, that's your right to ask whatever you want. And as long as we stay focused on what we know and what we believe in, we know that in the end, we're going to get to where we want to get to."

It's worth noting that Fields did set a season high with 174 passing yards in last week's loss to the New York Giants, but he also took six sacks despite having an offensive line that's held up wonderfully thus far for the run game.

Awaiting the Bears this week is a trip to Minnesota, where we'll have to see if Getsy's optimism proves founded.