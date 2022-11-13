Giants Rumors: Kenny Golladay to Play 'Significant' Time in Return from Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is reportedly set to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported he will receive "significant" playing time.

Golladay has been out since early October with an MCL sprain.

The 2019 Pro Bowler failed to meet expectations in his first year with the Giants in 2021, catching 37 passes for 521 yards in 14 games.

This season, he has just two receptions for 22 yards in four games, and his general effort level has come under criticism. He hasn't exactly taken advantage of the clean slate afforded to him with the hiring of head coach Brian Daboll.

At this point, New York might be counting down the days until it can get out from under his four-year, $72 million contract.

Golladay's injury trouble has meant little for the Giants offense. His return, however, will bolster a passing game that lost Sterling Shepard for the season after he tore his ACL in late September.