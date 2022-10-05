Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Says He 'Couldn't Move' After Hit That Caused Concussion

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie recounted the brutal hit that led to him being ruled out with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"I think that was my hardest hit I've ever gotten," McKenzie told the Go Long podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "That was the hardest one. Because I couldn't move. So that has to be the hardest one."

McKenzie was hit by Ravens defensive backs Chuck Clark and Brandon Stephens after a catch over the middle in his team's Week 4 game. The Bills later announced he was being evaluated for a head injury before ruling him out.

The wideout had four catches for 21 yards and a touchdown before coming out of the game.

McKenzie remains in the concussion protocol ahead of his team's Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it won't change his approach going forward.

"It comes with the territory," he said. "We choose to play this sport and we know it's a brutal sport. That’s what happens, and you've got to be fine with it. You've got to be fine with getting hurt, you've got to be fine with getting a concussion, you've got to be fine with everything that comes with it. That's why you sign the contract. So I was fine with it."

The 27-year-old is in his sixth NFL season, including his fifth with the Bills. He has 15 catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns already in 2022, two short of his career high for touchdowns in a season.

With fellow slot receiver Jamison Crowder out indefinitely with a broken ankle, McKenzie will become even more important for Buffalo going forward.