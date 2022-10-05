Jeremy Lin Doesn't 'Actually Know' If Carmelo Anthony Tension Led to Knicks Exit

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Former New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin declined to "feed the speculation train" regarding whether Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was jealous of his rapid rise and helped play a role in his exit from the Big Apple.

Speaking with the Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, Lin acknowledged "that's the theory" and "that's what everyone says," but he added that he doesn't "actually know."

While not singling Anthony out, he referenced broad opposition he felt inside the organization:

"I know, and I’m saying this truthfully, that there were multiple points of opposition completely outside of Melo within what was going on, and once [head coach Mike] D’Antoni resigned, there was already opposition within the organization—whether it was the coaching staff that took over or certain members of the front office. But there was definitely, from what I’ve heard or gathered in the few years after, it wasn’t all as rosy as people thought it was. I don’t know who to attribute it to, but I know there were multiple points of opposition."

