Best Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Impact 2022 Season

Best Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Impact 2022 SeasonOctober 8, 2022
The vast majority of 2022's top free agents found new homes during the offseason, but there are still a handful of notable veterans left on the open market.
While none of these players are superstars and many are past their prime, they should each still be able perform at a high level and plug a glaring hole for a contending franchise.
With injuries mounting around the league, expect several of these vets to receive at least some interest and potentially sign new deals in the coming weeks and months.
With that in mind, here is a look at five of the best free agents available and a team that could be the ideal fit for them.
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
After languishing with the Cleveland Browns for two-and-a-half seasons, Odell Beckham Jr. had a career resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
The polarizing wideout caught on with the club after he was released by Cleveland and rapidly became a key part of the Los Angeles offense. In eight regular-season games, OBJ contributed 27 catches on 48 targets for 305 yards and five touchdowns.
Beckham's contributions in the playoffs were even more impactful. During the Rams' four-game march to a Lombardi Trophy, the 29-year-old reeled in 21 of 26 targets for 288 yards and two scores, including the opening touchdown of Super Bowl LVI.
Unfortunately, the receiver suffered a torn ACL during the contest, an injury that hindered his ability to catch on with a club this offseason. With Beckham still recovering, teams have been in wait-and-see mode about a potential signing.
Best Fit: Los Angeles Rams
While Beckham will likely have a slew of suitors once he's proven to be close to 100 percent recovered, his best move would be to stay put and re-up with the Rams.
The LSU product found more success during his half-season in Los Angeles than he had at any point since leaving the New York Giants in 2018. His seven total touchdowns in 12 games last year—including the playoffs—matched the number of scores he tallied up in 29 games with the Browns.
Los Angeles sorely needs Beckham back as well. While the squad came to terms with Allen Robinson II in the offseason, the veteran wideout has only contributed nine catches for 18 yards and one touchdown in four games.
With Van Jefferson sidelined by a knee injury and depth options like Ben Skowronek forced into key roles, Cooper Kupp stands alone as the Rams' only viable pass-catching threat. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has unsurprisingly struggled with this current receiving corps, having amassed a pedestrian 1,015 yards and four touchdowns against six interceptions on the year.
Signing Beckham and getting him back on the field later in the year could give this team the massive, necessary boost it needs to successfully defend its title.
WR Will Fuller V
Few players in their prime have fallen off as quickly as Will Fuller V did last year.
The wide receiver had a career-best campaign with the Houston Texans in 2020, posting a strong stat line of 53 receptions, 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games.
Before he could finish out the season, Fuller was hit with a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. While the suspension would force him to miss the first game of the 2021 season, he had little trouble inking a new deal on the open market, ultimately coming to terms on a one-year, $10.63 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Fuller's tenure with the 'Phins was nothing short of disastrous. He saw action in just two games, catching four passes for 26 yards before breaking his thumb and missing the rest of the season.
That wasn't the first injury that caused Fuller to miss extensive time. He's only played in 55 of a possible 97 regular-season games—and never more than 11 since his rookie year—since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2016.
Despite the durability concerns, Fuller has the speed and skills to be a significant contributor. When he was healthy and paired with Deshaun Watson, the Notre Dame product was one of the NFL's most dangerous pass-catchers.
Best Fit: Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have a void to fill in their receiving corps after Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in Week 4.
Crowder wasn't playing a major role in Buffalo's offense—the free-agent pickup failed to win the starting slot receiver job over Isaiah McKenzie during training camp—but he did log 93 snaps and contribute six catches for 60 yards in four games.
The Bills could opt to use rookie Khalil Shakir to replace most of Crowder's reps, but bringing in a low-risk, high-reward veteran like Fuller on a prove-it deal could provide more depth and raise the ceiling on Buffalo's offense during the club's quest for a Lombardi Trophy.
LB Dont'a Hightower
Dont'a Hightower is one of the most legendary defenders in New England Patriots history, but it appears his time with the organization is at an end. Despite his locker remaining open, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported it was "unlikely" Hightower signs a new deal with the Pats this year.
Hightower has been a dominant force in the middle of New England's defense since being selected in the first round back in 2012. In 117 career games for the club, the Alabama product tallied up 569 tackles, 27 sacks, 18 pass defenses, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception.
More importantly, Hightower stepped up as a leader and in critical situations. He may be best remembered for his championship-saving tackle on Marshawn Lynch in Super Bowl XLIX, a play that set up the memorable Malcolm Butler interception and cinched up New England’s title.
While the 6'3", 260-pound linebacker no longer has the speed and athleticism of his earlier playing days, he can still be an impact defender because of his instincts and leadership.
Best Fit: Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of some linebacking assistance after losing defensive captain Anthony Walker Jr. for the season.
While it will be hard to replace Walker's leadership—he was instrumental as a glue guy for Cleveland—Hightower is one of only free agents who could fill that void while also being able to make up for the loss of on-field production.
Prior to going down with a torn quad against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, Walker had 13 tackles and two pass defenses in three games.
Cleveland is leaning on Jacob Phillips to fill the void, but Walker's absence was sorely felt in a 23-20 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend.
The club needs to sign a player who could potentially start if Phillips can't step up, with Hightower able to provide this service at a minimal cost.
DL Sheldon Richardson
Sheldon Richardson spent most of the past decade playing big roles along several defensive fronts, but he has surprisingly remained unsigned during what would be his 10th NFL season.
The 31-year-old entered the league as a first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013, playing four years with the club before entering the mercenary stage of his career.
Since the start of the 2017 campaign, Richardson has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and had two different stints with the Minnesota Vikings, the most recent of which was last season.
While Richardson isn’t the same game-changing defensive tackle he was early in his career, he's able to use his 6'3", 290-pound frame and athleticism to both shut down the run and get into the backfield to disrupt.
Best Fit: Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have been downright abysmal against the run since the start of last season, and the team clearly needs to make an adjustment to remain competitive.
After conceding an NFL-worst 5.0 yards per carry in 2021, Pittsburgh is off to another rough start this year. Although they've improved from last season's 146.1 rushing yards allowed per game, the Steelers are still giving up a concerning 131.5 rushing yards per game this year.
It's past time the front office brought in a veteran like Richardson who could help shore up the run defense.
Richardson has been one of the better run-stuffing interior defensive linemen during his tenure in the league, accumulating 499 tackles and earning a 85.3 run-stopping grade from PFF in that span.
C JC Tretter
Despite being one of the most consistent centers in football over the past half-decade, JC Tretter elected to retire this offseason after he fielded little interest on the open market.
Back in August, the former Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman told Alex Prewitt of SI.com: "There are teams right now that I would say are desperate for a center based off how camp's going. Still, no calls.''
It's clear that Tretter still has a desire to play, but the 31-year-old believes his role as the president of the NFL Players Association has ruffled too many front-office feathers to land a job.
Prior to hanging up his cleats, Tretter was dealing with knee injuries that kept him from practicing but didn’t stop him logging every single offensive snap during his five seasons with the Browns.
He was productive as well, earning above-average PFF grades of 72.0 or higher each season between 2018 and 2021.
Considering Tretter said that his problematic knee is "fully ready" to go in 2022, he belongs on a roster.
Best Fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers offense is struggling right now (averaging a mere 317 yards per game), and an injury-ravaged offensive line is certainly not helping remedy the issue.
Tampa Bay was already down two starters from last season after Ali Marpet retired and Alex Cappa departed in free agency. When stalwart center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury that could keep him out for the year, the Bucs were forced to move 2021 third-round pick Robert Hainsey to center to plug the hole.
By signing Tretter, the Bucs would be able to kick Hainsey back outside and shore up the offensive trenches.
Given Tretter's admittedly low salary demands—he revealed to Prewitt that his asking price is below market value for his skillset—the cash-strapped Bucs should swallow their pride and come to terms with the center.