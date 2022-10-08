Best Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Impact 2022 Season

1 of 5

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

After languishing with the Cleveland Browns for two-and-a-half seasons, Odell Beckham Jr. had a career resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

The polarizing wideout caught on with the club after he was released by Cleveland and rapidly became a key part of the Los Angeles offense. In eight regular-season games, OBJ contributed 27 catches on 48 targets for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham's contributions in the playoffs were even more impactful. During the Rams' four-game march to a Lombardi Trophy, the 29-year-old reeled in 21 of 26 targets for 288 yards and two scores, including the opening touchdown of Super Bowl LVI.

Unfortunately, the receiver suffered a torn ACL during the contest, an injury that hindered his ability to catch on with a club this offseason. With Beckham still recovering, teams have been in wait-and-see mode about a potential signing.

Best Fit: Los Angeles Rams

While Beckham will likely have a slew of suitors once he's proven to be close to 100 percent recovered, his best move would be to stay put and re-up with the Rams.

The LSU product found more success during his half-season in Los Angeles than he had at any point since leaving the New York Giants in 2018. His seven total touchdowns in 12 games last year—including the playoffs—matched the number of scores he tallied up in 29 games with the Browns.

Los Angeles sorely needs Beckham back as well. While the squad came to terms with Allen Robinson II in the offseason, the veteran wideout has only contributed nine catches for 18 yards and one touchdown in four games.

With Van Jefferson sidelined by a knee injury and depth options like Ben Skowronek forced into key roles, Cooper Kupp stands alone as the Rams' only viable pass-catching threat. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has unsurprisingly struggled with this current receiving corps, having amassed a pedestrian 1,015 yards and four touchdowns against six interceptions on the year.

Signing Beckham and getting him back on the field later in the year could give this team the massive, necessary boost it needs to successfully defend its title.