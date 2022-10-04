Fantasy Alert: Broncos 'Trust' Melvin Gordon with Big Workload After Williams Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

There are some questions about the Denver Broncos backfield in the wake of running back Javonte Williams' season-ending knee injury, but offensive coordinator Justin Outten provided some clarity on Tuesday.

Outten told reporters the Broncos "trust" veteran running back Melvin Gordon III and expect him to "carry the load" going forward. Mike Boone will be the backup while they figure out who else can spell Gordon from time to time.

Williams tore the ACL and LCL in his right knee in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson led the team in rushing with 29 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Gordon finished with just three carries for eight yards, as he wasn't used much after he coughed up a fumble that the Raiders returned for a touchdown. Boone carried the ball three times for 20 yards.

After the game, Gordon was visibly upset with his performance. ESPN's Jeff Legwold reported the eight-year veteran was "fighting back tears" as he spoke to reporters.

"Just got to be better, man," Gordon said. "Ain’t no excuse for it. I don’t want to get up here and tell you anything that ain’t right. Just got to be better."

Through four games this season, Gordon has rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries while splitting time with Williams. He's fumbled the ball four times, which is a high number for a backup running back.

Now that he's set to be the lead back, it should be expected that Gordon will focus on fixing his problems. The 29-year-old has been a dependable ball-carrier over the course of his career, running for over 900 yards in each of his first two seasons in Denver.

The Broncos will get their first look at Gordon in the starting role this year when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.