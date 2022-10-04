Colts' Shaquille Leonard Nursing Broken Nose in Addition to Concussion After Week 4

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a broken nose, in addition to a concussion, in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday.

Leonard is still dealing with "significant" swelling to the area, and the extent of the damage is unclear.

"He's the heart and soul of who we are," Reich said. "I feel terrible for him. He worked so hard to get back. It means so much to him. The team success means so much to him. That's what I've come to appreciate."

The 27-year-old suffered the injuries on a collision with Zaire Franklin while tackling a Tennessee player during the second quarter. He played just 16 snaps, posting two tackles, before exiting.

It's a tough blow for Leonard, who had just returned to the Colts lineup against the Titans after missing the first three weeks of the season following recovery from back surgery in June.

Losing Leonard is also a tough beak for a Colts team that has struggled through the first four weeks of the season, posting a 1-2-1 record. However, the team's defense hasn't played that poorly, allowing 207.5 passing yards per game and 89.5 rushing yards per game.

Leonard has been a staple in the Colts defense since being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft out of South Carolina State. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last three seasons.

The South Carolina native is coming off an impressive 2021 season that saw him post four interceptions, eight pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 122 tackles.

Before the 2021 campaign, Leonard signed a massive five-year, $98.5 million extension with the Colts that ties him to Indianapolis through the 2026 season.

It's unclear when Leonard might return to the Colts lineup. He has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.