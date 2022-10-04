Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He's Always Wanted to Team Up with Odell Beckham Jr.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Whether wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns this season and what teams he signs with if he does are some of the biggest question marks of the 2022 NFL campaign, and he can count Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a fan.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he and Beckham are friends and remain in contact.

He also notably added, "Obviously with a player like that, you always hope that there's a time when you could figure things out and play together."

While Beckham attended the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ceremonies for their season opener after helping lead them to the Lombardi Trophy and was in New Orleans for a game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was back in the news Monday for a different visit.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported he "was in the building" to visit some members of the New York Giants.

However, other reports suggested there is nothing imminent between the wide receiver and the team that drafted him:

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL, and Rodgers even said he is unsure of the LSU product's status, adding, "I first and foremost want to see him healthy."

He will reportedly be out until at least November, which means he may have the opportunity to choose between contenders that could use depth at wide receiver. It isn't a stretch to suggest the Packers would fit under both of those categories, as they are off to a 3-1 start with rookie Romeo Doubs leading the team in receiving yards with 184.

Beckham will turn 30 years old in November and will be coming off a major injury, but he still has a resume that is impossible to ignore and features an Offensive Rookie of the Year, three Pro Bowl nods, five seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards and three seasons of double-digit touchdown catches.

As for a possible Packers connection down the line, he responded to a tweet on Sunday suggesting he and Rodgers would thrive together by saying: "Who u tellin. That's a different breed right there."

If nothing else, there seems to be mutual admiration between the two playmakers.