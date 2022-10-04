Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wouldn't Play Cooper Rush over a Healthy Dak Prescott

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and despite backup Cooper Rush leading the team to a 3-1 record in his stead, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday there was no scenario in which they stick with him over a healthy Prescott.

"No. No," he said. "As I see it right today."

Jones added on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott still couldn't grip the ball well enough to return to game action as he recovers from the fractured right thumb he suffered in Week 1.

"I don't know that you could make any more progress," Jones said of Prescott's recovery. "He'll have a big week, and he'll be hard on himself, getting ready to go. That's all I can say."

"I really don't know that I'd call that throwing what he's doing," he added. "But he's certainly got movement. I wouldn't know if he's throwing at a level that you can say the grip and everything again is effectively a good throw, normal passing throw."

With Prescott down, the 28-year-old Rush has led the Cowboys to a 3-0 record as the team's starter, throwing for 737 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 60.8 percent of his passes and taking four sacks.

Wins over the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Washington Commanders have the Cowboys just one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (4-0), with a Week 6 showdown between the teams looming.

Rush, to his credit, has cited the defense as the main reason the Cowboys have reeled off three wins in a row:

Up next for Rush and that defense will be a big test against the defending champion Rams, who are smarting after getting smacked around by their rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, in a 24-9 loss on Monday night.

To this point, Prescott's injury hasn't put the Cowboys in a hole they'll have a tough time escaping. But the next two weeks will be big tests, regardless of who is under center.