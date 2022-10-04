5 NHL Teams That Should Go After Dallas Stars Restricted Free Agent Jason Robertson

0 of 5

Derek Leung/Getty Images

One of 2021-22's biggest breakout seasons belonged to Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson. The 23-year-old from Arcadia, California, exploded for 41 goals and 79 points and even earned some MVP votes for his efforts in helping the Stars get to the postseason.

Conveniently enough for him, that monster season occurred in the final year of his entry-level contract, and although the Stars' season begins on Oct. 13, Robertson is still unsigned.

The flow of information about progress has slowed down. Elliotte Friedman shared on Monday’s 32 Thoughts podcast that frustration has set in even though things are close.

The Stars would be foolish to play too much hardball with Robertson, and other teams around the NHL would be all too eager to find a way to take him off their hands. He’s a budding star and is poised to be Dallas’ best scorer for years to come…if he stays there.

Ah yes, every Stars fan's least favorite word there is “if,” and let’s be real: It’s awfully fun to think about other teams that make a ton of sense for Robertson.

“But Joe, every team would make sense!”

That’s a fair statement to make, but there are others who stand out more or who have attempted to make splashes over the summer only to be runners-up in the race to acquire talent. We brainstormed and picked through rosters to come up with a list of five teams that make a ton of sense for the league’s latest big-time net-filler.

Agree? Disagree? Wildly unhappy Stars fan? Tell us about it in the comments because we love to read it.