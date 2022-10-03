Report: London Johnson Signs Record NBA G League Ignite Contract, Bypasses College

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

London Johnson is reclassifying from the 2023 to 2022 class and reportedly signing with the G League Ignite.

"The main [reason] was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches," he said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Vecenie. "Also, seeing the success from past [prospects], I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself."

According to Charania and Vecenie, Johnson will receive the highest salary offered to a player taking the NBA G League pathway, exceeding the $1 million paid to Scoot Henderson.

Before he reclassified, Johnson was the No. 37 overall player and the No. 10 combo guard in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class. He told The Athletic he uses Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul as a model on the court, citing Paul's individual scoring ability as well as his playmaking.

The 6'4" guard's decision is a testament to the early success of the G League pathway as a proving ground for prospects with NBA aspirations.

Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga took the plunge ahead of the 2020-21 season and became top-10 picks in the 2021 NBA draft. Isaiah Todd, another G League Ignite product that year, went in the second round.

The 2022 NBA draft saw three more Ignite alums come off the board: Dyson Daniels (No. 8), MarJon Beauchamp (No. 24) and Jaden Hardy (No. 37).

The 2023 draft could be another big year for the project. The aforementioned Henderson was the No. 2 overall pick in the most recent mock draft for Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman. Leonard Miller (No. 23) and Sidy Cissoko (No. 31) were included as well.

Johnson will have an opportunity to immediately showcase his skills. The Ignite confirmed he will be with the team for its two preseason games this week against French team Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, which features highly touted star Victor Wembanyama.