Russell Westbrook Rumors: Lakers PG Has Improved 3-Point Shot, Refined Shooting Form

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

A sense of optimism always blossoms when a new season is about to start. When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, that means talking yourself into Russell Westbrook finally becoming the complementary player his game necessitates.

The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha reported Monday the 33-year-old has looked impressive in training camp:

"During scrimmages, Westbrook has been doing many of the little things that the Lakers have asked of him. He’s been an active on-ball screener. He’s relentlessly pushing the pace in Ham’s uptempo system, looking for his teammates first and his own shot second. He’s been engaged defensively, hounding ballhandlers while adjusting to Ham’s new pick-and-roll coverage.

"Westbrook slightly refined his shooting form this summer, and sources say his catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage has been improved in workouts and scrimmages."

The report added how the mutual trust between Westbrook and first-year head coach Darvin Ham "has been a key component in the Lakers’ belief that they can find a way to optimize Westbrook in a winning environment."

Still, the question remains whether Westbrook's encouraging steps on the practice court will carry over in games that matter.

It's not unheard of for an aging vet to transform his playing style late into his career.

Vince Carter continued going into his early 40s because he successfully transitioned to off-ball duties. Ray Allen became so synonymous with the three-point specialist role it was easy to forget he regularly averaged 20-plus points per game in his prime.

In the case of Westbrook, though, many wonder whether the single-minded determination that helped him become an MVP will prohibit him from taking a step back and recognizing his own limitations.

After what was arguably the worst season of his career in 2021-22, the nine-time All-Star lamented how he didn't get to be his usual self.

Then there's the general skepticism over whether Westbrook can even be a good shooter if he cedes the ball more to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 6'3" guard was a 29.8 percent three-point shooter last year, the fourth time in five seasons he failed to crack 30 percent.

That number is almost equal to his clip on catch-and-shoot threes (29.9 percent), per NBA.com. His catch-and-shoot rate was better in 2020-21 (35.6 percent) but a similar rate (29.1 percent) in 2019-20.

Maybe hitting rock bottom is what Westbrook needed to adapt to reality. When people are arguing your days as a starting point guard might be over, you don't have much other choice.

In the event his shooting doesn't significantly improve, becoming more of a facilitator would go some way to remedying a Lakers offense that was a mess at times last season.